England's Jofra Archer alleges racial abuse by spectator in Mount Maunganui crowd during Black Caps' win

England cricketer Jofra Archer is alleging he was the target of racial abuse while batting, during the Black Caps' innings and 65 run victory in Mount Maunganui today.

Archer, who only qualified to play for England earlier this year after moving from Barbados, took to Twitter to allege that he was the victim of racial abuse from the Bay Oval crowd while he attempted to bat out today's final day and save a draw.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been [sic] amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also," Archer posted.

Archer has been a target of racial abuse in the past. Two Australian fans were ejected from Old Trafford, Manchester during the Ashes, allegedly chanting "show us your passport," in the fast bowler's direction.

New Zealand Cricket have since confirmed that they will apologise to Archer, releasing a statement tonight reading that:

"Although security providers at the venue heard unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.

"NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.