England's discipline woes continue as team confirm U19s captain was stood down for World Cup playoff against NZ

The disciplinary woes surrounding English cricket continue with their captain at the under-19 World Cup dropped from their final game of the tournament yesterday.



Harry Brook of England hits the ball. Source: Photosport

According to the tournament website, the England camp confirmed skipper Harry Brook had been omitted from the play-off match for seventh place against host New Zealand in Queenstown for a disciplinary matter.



However, no reason was disclosed.



The 18-year-old top-order batsman, who is attached to English county Yorkshire, had scored 239 runs at an avearge of 119.5 in the tournament.



He notched a century and two fifties, though he was dismissed for a duck in the quarter-final loss to Australia, when he was one of eight victims of legspinner Lloyd Pope.



Brook's indiscretion followed on from incidents in recent months involving senior players Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Duckett.



Champion allrounder Stokes missed the Ashes Tests and the one-day series against Australia after an off-field incident in England last September and he recently appeared in court on a charge of affray.



Wicketkeeper/batsman Bairstow headbutted Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft at a Perth nightspot before the Test series.



Duckett, a batsman in the second-tier England Lions squad, was fined after pouring a drink over veteran paceman James Anderson prior to the third Test in Perth.



Brook's replacement as captain yesterday, Will Jacks, took 3-41 as England claimed seventh spot with a 32-run win over New Zealand.

