TODAY |

England's Ben Stokes set to miss Black Caps June Test series

Source:  1 NEWS

England's Ben Stokes will miss the two-Test-series with the Black Caps after sustaining a finger injury playing for the Rajasthan Royals in their first IPL match of the season.

Ben Stokes. Source: Photosport

The New Zealand-born all-rounder fractured his left index finger while fielding a catch during his side's four-run loss to Kings XI Punjab.

Stokes' injury will require him to undergo surgery, cutting his IPL season short as he heads back to the UK for the operation.

The 29-year-old is expected to be out of action for 12-weeks. 

The Black Caps Test series with England will serve as a precursor to their highly anticpated World Test Championship final against India. 

After Covid-19 related postponements and a change of venue from the iconic Lords ground, the fixture is now set to take place on June 18 at Southampton's Rose Bowl.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kyle Jamieson helps Royal Challengers Bangalore defend lowest total in IPL since 2009
2
All Blacks prop Alex Hodgman sees red after nasty head shot in Blues' loss to Highlanders
3
Michael Cheika revealed as man behind plan to lure TJ Perenara to Roosters
4
Roosters coach confirms NRL club's interest in All Black TJ Perenara - 'We've talked'
5
Ricky Stuart says NRL no punch laws make 'soft people very tough'
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:53

Daryl Mitchell's impressive provincial season rewarded with nod at NZC Awards

IPL fans angry at Kane Williamson being left out

Cricketer's controversial out slammed by opponents - 'Has no place in the game'

Australia strangle White Ferns to complete series sweep