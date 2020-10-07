England's Ben Stokes set to miss Black Caps June Test series

England's Ben Stokes will miss the two-Test-series with the Black Caps after sustaining a finger injury playing for the Rajasthan Royals in their first IPL match of the season.

Ben Stokes. Source: Photosport

The New Zealand-born all-rounder fractured his left index finger while fielding a catch during his side's four-run loss to Kings XI Punjab.

Stokes' injury will require him to undergo surgery, cutting his IPL season short as he heads back to the UK for the operation.

The 29-year-old is expected to be out of action for 12-weeks.

The Black Caps Test series with England will serve as a precursor to their highly anticpated World Test Championship final against India.