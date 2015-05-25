England's Ben Stokes making his way to New Zealand, but not in line for Ashes call-up

Source:
Controversial English cricketer Ben Stokes is making his way to New Zealand to spend time with family.
The ECB released a statement this morning saying Stokes is coming to New Zealand on a private trip, not to train with the English cricket team ahead of the next Ashes Test.
The Christchurch-born cricketer was suspended from the England team following the release of a video which allegedly showed him throwing punches during a street fight in Bristol.
The Test vice-captain was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following the incident.
Stokes had been included in the 16-man Ashes squad before the brawl occurred back in September.
It's not known how long Stokes plans to stay in New Zealand.
sport