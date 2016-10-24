England's Ben Stokes included for NZ ODI series 'subject to any court obligations'

Source:AAP
Ben Stokes has been included in England's one-day squad to face New Zealand "subject to any court obligations", the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.
The England all-rounder has not played since police launched an investigation into an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.
He has since been charged with affray, which he denies, and is due in court later this month.
Stokes missed England's 4-0 Ashes defeat to Australia and the 4-1 ODI series victory against the same opponents.
ENGLAND: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
