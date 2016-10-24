England's Ben Stokes included for NZ ODI series 'subject to any court obligations'

Ben Stokes has been included in England's one-day squad to face New Zealand "subject to any court obligations", the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.



Ben Stokes bowls Source: Photosport

The England all-rounder has not played since police launched an investigation into an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.



He has since been charged with affray, which he denies, and is due in court later this month.



Stokes missed England's 4-0 Ashes defeat to Australia and the 4-1 ODI series victory against the same opponents.

