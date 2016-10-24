 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


England's Ben Stokes included for NZ ODI series 'subject to any court obligations'

share

Source:

AAP

Ben Stokes has been included in England's one-day squad to face New Zealand "subject to any court obligations", the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Ben Stokes bowls

Ben Stokes bowls

Source: Photosport

The England all-rounder has not played since police launched an investigation into an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

He has since been charged with affray, which he denies, and is due in court later this month.

Stokes missed England's 4-0 Ashes defeat to Australia and the 4-1 ODI series victory against the same opponents.

ENGLAND: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:50
1
Dallas Fisher says that the new Sevens event will fare better than its predecessor.

'We're treating people as adults' - Hamilton Sevens organisers promise party atmosphere after Wellington failure

00:15
2
Isaiah Canaan suffered this terrible injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

Warning: NBA star's foot left pointing the wrong way in horror fall (if you're squeamish, don't watch this video)


3
New Zealand's Valerie Adams competes in the Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round

Dame Valerie Adams included in NZ athletics' Commonwealth Games squad

00:23
4
Nanai-Seturo made his debut for the All Blacks Sevens last weekend in Sydney, despite the tug-of-war.

'We're not being bullied' - Warriors refuse to back down over Etene Nanai-Seturo future

5
Dan Carter for Racing 92

Could All Blacks legend Dan Carter become a coach once his illustrious playing career ends?

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.

00:11
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster ride goes wrong

Witnesses say some of those stuck were distressed and crying.

Fox Glacier (file picture).

Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

Another 100 motorists are trapped in their cars after yesterday's wild storm blocked SH6 along a remote stretch of the road.

00:51
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

The man, allegedly named Tarzan MacRae, wasn't fazed by the state of emergency Dunedin found itself in yesterday.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 