 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


England's Ben Stokes charged by police following alleged brawl outside pub, NZ tour future in doubt

share

Source:

Associated Press

England cricketer Ben Stokes was charged with affray by prosecutors today after a violent incident in September that derailed the career of one of the sport's most sought-after players.

An unbeaten 174 runs from the Black Cap saw Auckland pick up a seven-wicket win at Eden Park’s outer oval.
Source: 1 NEWS

The all-rounder, who was the costliest player in last year's Indian Premier League at $2.15 million, missed England's Ashes series in Australia while the incident outside a nightclub in September in Bristol, southwest England was investigated by police.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Stokes has been charged with affray along with two other men - Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale - and they will appear in court at a date yet to be determined.

Stokes scored 93 off 47 balls, his second highest score in T20 cricket, for Canterbury against Otago.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I gave a full and detailed account of my actions to the police on day one - the same day as the incident - and have co-operated at each step of the police inquiry," Stokes said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I am keen to have an opportunity to clear my name but, on advice, the appropriate time to do this is when the case comes to trial."

The charge relates to fighting in public and could lead to a jail term if the 26-year-old Stokes is convicted.

"The CPS' decision to charge me, as well as Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale, at least means that my account of what happened that night can come out in court and be made public," Stokes said.

"Until then, my focus is very much on cricket."

After being suspended by England, Stokes went to New Zealand for a month to play for Canterbury province in domestic limited overs competitions.

Ben Stokes of England.

Source: Getty

Stokes has been given permission by the England team leadership to enter the draft for the lucrative Indian Premier League at the end of January. He ended his first IPL campaign with Rising Pune Supergiant last year as the competition's Most Valuable Player.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

England's Ben Stokes charged by police following alleged brawl outside pub, NZ tour future in doubt

00:30
2
American CoCo Vandeweghe went on to crash out in the first round.

'Mind if I take a bite?' Bizarre showdown with umpire over a banana sees tennis star given time violation at Australian Open


3
Brendon McCullum of the Brisbane Heat

Brendon McCullum goes off in the BBL but Heat blown away by the Hobart Hurricanes

4
TAUPO, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 15: JP Sauni of Auckland A looks for support during the Jock Hobbs Memorial Under 19 Rugby match between Auckland A and Taranaki on September 15, 2016 in Taupo, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

Waratahs lure potential All Blacks hooker

00:29
5
The French star is in hot water for his comments during Toulon's win over Benetton in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Video: Disgust after Mathieu Bastareaud allegedly caught directing vile homophobic slur at rival

00:26
More than 20 people died and dozens more were wounded in the attack at Tayran Square in Iraq's capital.

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad kill at least 38 people during morning rush hour

More than 100 others were injured in the blasts in Iraq's capital.

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

Two weeks free dental care for Wairoa sees town 'inundated' with those struggling, get a checkup

Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town were keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:32
Professor Paul Moon says making te reo compulsory isn't the answer to regenerating the language.

'If the language was a patient it would be on life support' - Historian believes Te Reo Maori in dire straits

Professor Paul Moon says current approaches aimed at revitalising te reo aren't working.

Police car generic.

Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

The youths called in a pizza order and waited for the 22-year-old male victim to arrive late last night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 