Cricket


England's Alastair Cook resigns as Test captain: 'It's a sad day personally'

Associated Press

Alastair Cook, who led England in more tests than any other captain, resigned from the role today saying it was the right time for him to quit.

England's captain Alastair Cook runs during the second Test against the Black Caps.

Source: Getty

The 32-year-old Cook, who led his country in 59 Tests, had been debating his position since England's chastening 4-0 loss in a test series in India at the end of last year.

Leading batsman Joe Root, long-touted as a future England captain, is the favourite to replace Cook.

Director of England Cricket Andrew Straus said he expects to name a new captain before the team heads to the West Indies on Feb. 22.

Strauss said Cook, who also led the one-day side for 69 one-day internationals between 2010 and 2014, another England record, "deserves to be seen as one of our country's great captains".

It's been a huge honour to be England captain and to lead the test team over the past five years"
Alastair Cook

Cook replaced Strauss as permanent captain in August 2012, helping England to victory in two home Ashes series against Australia, as well as test series in India and South Africa.

"It's been a huge honour to be England captain and to lead the test team over the past five years," Cook, England's highest test run-scorer, said in a statement.

"Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team."

England lost eight of its 17 tests in 2016, including a first test defeat to Bangladesh, and the demands of the job looked to have taken its toll on Cook.

"I've had time to reflect after the India series and this weekend I spoke to Colin Graves, the Chairman (of the England and Wales Cricket Board), to explain and offer my resignation," added Cook, who hopes to carry on as a test player.

"It's a sad day personally in many ways but I want to thank everyone I've captained."

