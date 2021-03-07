England women sweep series after spinning webs around White Ferns

The White Ferns have fallen to a three-nil T20 series defeat against England after a crushing loss in Wellington this evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The New Zealand women were undone by a clinical bowling performance by the English, strangling the hosts throughout their run chase and picking up wickets from ball one.

The White Ferns had bowled well, limiting England to 128 from their 20 overs, Sophie Devine the pick of the bowlers with three for 30.

But the White Ferns' runchase got off to a shocker, losing captain Devine and fellow opener Hayley Jensen in the first over.

From then on, England's slow bowlers took control, frequently chipping away at the New Zealand batting order, who just could not put any partnerships together.

Just four White Ferns got into double figures as they crumbled to a disappointing 96 all out.