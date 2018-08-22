TODAY |

England win toss, elect to bat in Test against India to decide who will face Black Caps in World Championships final

Source:  1 NEWS

England won the toss this afternoon and decided to bat first in the fourth and final cricket test against India that will determine the teams for the World Test Championship.

Jasprit Bumrah of India holds up the ball after taking a five wicket haul during day four of the third Test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England. Source: Getty

Jasprit Bumrah has gone on leave due to personal reasons for India and has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj. England made two changes with Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess coming in for Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer.

With India leading the series 2-1, a win or a draw for India will secure the series and a place in the test championship final against New Zealand. A win for England would seriously complicate matters for the hosts and help Australia; India needs a series win to advance to the final and prevent a final between New Zealand and Australia.

England opened the four-test series with a 227-run victory. India rallied to level it in Chennai with a 317-run victory and won the third third test by 10 wickets in two days on a spin-friendly wicket at Ahmedabad.

England will hope that last result was a one-off with Ahmedabad the host for the final Test too.

India has not lost two tests in a home series since 2012, when England won.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Hero to Zero: Sri Lankan spinner earns hat-trick before giving up six sixes in following over
2
Covid-19 forces organisers to make 'heartbreaking' decision to cancel national Surf Life Saving championships
3
Team NZ grinder details crew's measures to hit target for America's Cup weigh-in
4
'You are kidding me!' Jenny-May Clarkson floored by Dame Noeline Taurua's Silver Ferns selection process
5
Aussie Glenn Maxwell puts Wellington stadium seat he destroyed up for auction on Trade Me
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:30

Aussie Glenn Maxwell destroys seat as he smashes 28 runs off one Black Caps over in Wellington T20 clash

Mitchell Santner to miss Black Caps' third T20 tonight after being put in self-isolation
01:54

Aussie cricketers taking charter flight home after T20 series to avoid quarantine as Auckland labelled 'red zone'

Black Caps treating crowdless Wellington T20s against Australia as a new challenge