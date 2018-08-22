England win toss, elect to bat in Test against India to decide who will face Black Caps in World Championships final

England won the toss this afternoon and decided to bat first in the fourth and final cricket test against India that will determine the teams for the World Test Championship.

Jasprit Bumrah has gone on leave due to personal reasons for India and has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj. England made two changes with Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess coming in for Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer.

With India leading the series 2-1, a win or a draw for India will secure the series and a place in the test championship final against New Zealand. A win for England would seriously complicate matters for the hosts and help Australia; India needs a series win to advance to the final and prevent a final between New Zealand and Australia.

England opened the four-test series with a 227-run victory. India rallied to level it in Chennai with a 317-run victory and won the third third test by 10 wickets in two days on a spin-friendly wicket at Ahmedabad.

England will hope that last result was a one-off with Ahmedabad the host for the final Test too.