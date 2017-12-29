 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


England warned for ball tampering on day four of fourth Ashes Test

share

Source:

AAP

Umpires have cautioned England over the methods they used to quickly attain reverse-swing at the MCG, while Mike Hussey believes Jimmy Anderson could face a "please explain" over footage of him shining the ball.

Umpires pulled the tourists up for the state of the ball in Melbourne.
Source: SKY

Anderson, Joe Root and Stuart Broad were involved in a tense discussion with umpires Sundaram Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena on the morning of day four of the fourth Ashes Test.

Ravi later had a long chat with Root following the morning drinks break.

The discussions centred on the fact Root and many teammates had failed to return the ball on the full to keeper Jonny Bairstow.

Bounce returns are a tactic used to scuff one side of the ball and make it go reverse. The practice of using the abrasive centre-wicket block to help rough up one side of the ball is frowned upon but widely used.

Footage also emerged of Anderson working on the ball with his thumb.

"There might be a little bit of a 'please explain' there for Jimmy Anderson," Hussey told cricket.com.au.

"It didn't look great.

"I know there's a lot of tactics but there's a bit of a line there that you shouldn't cross in picking the seam of the ball and things like that.

"The English have been throwing the ball into the ground to try and scuff one side up. That's nothing the Aussies weren't doing either and the umpires are generally on top of that pretty quickly.

"But certainly getting a thumbnail into the ball is against the rules, so it'll be interesting to see what happens and if anything plays out there."

Shane Warne an Michael Slater both suggested Anderson erred but stopped short of levelling any allegations.

"They got the ball to reverse pretty quickly," Warne told the Nine Network.

"One thing you want to make sure you do, when you do anything to the ball besides shining it, is make sure you go to the umpire (and show him what you want to do).

"The umpires then know there is nothing untoward going on."

Slater, sitting alongside Warne, noted "it wasn't a scrape but a nail on the leather which is a no-no".

In addition to bounce returns, the tourists also regularly attempted to throw down the stumps on day four even when there was no hope of a run-out.

Former Test paceman Mitchell Johnson tweeted during Friday's morning session that the ball was "reversing under 10 overs".

"No problem with the ball being thrown at the stumps by both teams as long as that's all it is! Wouldn't have thought the ball could reverse so quickly," Johnson posted.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The young wicketkeeper sent Gayle packing with a stunning catch in Nelson.

Black Caps seal comfortable T20 win over Windies in Nelson

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:47
3
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


00:29
4
The pair scored half centuries as the Black Caps reached 187/7 in Nelson.

Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips blitz sees NZ post imposing T20 total against Windies

00:30
5
Umpires pulled the tourists up for the state of the ball in Melbourne.

England warned for ball tampering on day four of fourth Ashes Test

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:22
Buddy’s is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

Three-legged Christchurch dog lives happy life with new family after severe abuse

Buddy's is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


01:41
Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he’s volunteered over Christmas.

'It's my way of saying thank you' - Auckland's ex-homeless pitching in at the City Mission

Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he's volunteered over Christmas.

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 