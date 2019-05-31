TODAY |

England out to turn ODI dominance into maiden World Cup title

AAP
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup

England's one-day revolution faces its biggest test in a make-or-break clash after four years of dominating 50-over cricket.

The semi-final against Australia will be England's biggest one-day game in 27 years, with a World Cup final within grasp.

England have won 71 per cent of matches they have played in the last World Cup cycle, going at the dominant run rate of 6.31 an over.

Their batsmen have changed the way one-day cricket is played, with six members of their World Cup squad holding a career strike rate of above 90.

A win and in the subsequent final on Sunday will validate that play, crowning them champions of the format for the first time.

But a loss will leave England searching for answers, and with serious questions asked about their ability to handle pressure.

"Being involved in England squads of the past I never expected to win a World Cup," pace bowler Liam Plunkett said.

"We had amazing players but I never thought we'd win it.

"With what's to come after, a World Cup final, it's huge.

"Playing for your country is massive and if you can go ahead and win this game and win the final, it's huge for English cricket."

England's success hasn't just been built around their on-field play.

Australia's coach Justin Langer uncovered it seasons ago in a chance conversation with allrounder David Willey during his time at the Perth Scorchers.

"I remember seeing David in Perth when he was starting at the Scorchers and I said: 'You guys are going unbelievable, what's happened?" Langer recalled.

"And he said 'four years ago the coach or Straussy (former cricket director Andrew Strauss) said this is the squad we're going to take to the World Cup'.

"They've got great continuity England and obviously have unbelievable confidence because they have played together for four years."

Ironically, Willey was one of the unlucky players to miss out on England's World Cup squad. But the message is still the same.

England used 34 games in the last World Cup cycle. In comparison, Australia used 79.

"They've obviously got a good game plan and a lot of very talented cricketers," Langer said.

"All those factors combined is why they're the best team in the world at the moment.

"And we're aware of that - it's going to be a really tough game on Thursday - but looking forward to it as well."

England's Ben Stokes, second right, celebrates the catch of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa at The Oval, London, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
England's Ben Stokes celebrates the catch of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the ICC Cricket World Cup. Source: Associated Press
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
Black Caps blast India's top order to clinch Cricket World Cup final spot in unbelievable 18-run win
2
England's Ben Stokes, second right, celebrates the catch of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa at The Oval, London, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
England out to turn ODI dominance into maiden World Cup title
3
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy
4
Fresh off his Super Rugby title, Ennor got to work in the All Blacks' camp.
All Blacks newbie Braydon Ennor hits the gym with new teammates
5
Tedesco combined with Blake Ferguson down the right wing to seal a 26-20 win.
James Tedesco finishes stunning long-range try to give NSW Origin series win in final minute
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to find out about the fun but serious exercise.

Soccer volleyball: The bizarre warm-up the Black Caps use to get 'competitive juices flowing'
03:59
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with teammate Jasprit Bumrah after their win over Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Cricket World Cup diary: King Kohli oozing confidence ahead of semi-final - and you can't help but admire it
02:46
Williamson said the underdog status his team has for the match means nothing once they're on the pitch.

Kane Williamson encouraging Black Caps batsmen to 'play with freedom' in semi-final against India
The Black Caps celebrate against England

Cricket World Cup diary: The Black Caps are being written-off - which is exactly what they want