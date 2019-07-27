England to trial debutants against Black Caps as stars likely to miss opening Test

England are set to introduce a number of new faces for the upcoming Test series against the Black Caps, with several IPL returnees unlikely to take part in the opening fixture.

Chris Woakes is one of several players likely to miss the first Test against the Black Caps. Source: Associated Press

The BBC reported English players returning from the IPL - including the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali - are unlikely to be rushed back into the side once they finish their mandatory quarantine this weekend, two weeks out from the first Test on June 2.

Earlier this week, England coach Ashley Giles indicated there were likely to be some new faces selected, as the side prepares for a bumper Test schedule that includes a home series against India and the Ashes down under in Australia next summer.

Those in contention for a debut include Gloucestershire batsman James Bracey and Sussex paceman Ollie Robinson, who have been impressive in England's County Championship this season.

Robinson has been a dominant force for several seasons in county cricket, compiling an impressive 275 wickets at an average of just 21.

Bracey is an up-and-coming middle order batsman. The 24-year-old has a career average of just over 37, but has had a strong start to the county season, compiling nearly 500 runs at an average of 53.

Fearsome speedster Jofra Archer is also in line to feature against the Kiwis, having enjoyed a wicket-taking return from injury this week.