England trail by 297 with five in hand after day three of fourth Ashes Test

England opener Rory Burns says his side will draw on the spirit of Headingley success to get back into the fourth Ashes Test against Australia.



The home side are facing a battle to save the match at Old Trafford after closing the third day on 5-200 - still trailing the tourists by 297 and needing 98 to avoid the follow on.



It is a tough challenge but, after the Ben Stokes-inspired, series-levelling victory in the third Test in Leeds, Burns insists nothing should be counted out.



The opener, who hit a battling 81 in England's reply, said: "The way that game went, I think anything is possible.



"We are not that far behind in this fixture. We are a couple of partnerships away from making them make a play again. It is about putting pressure back on them and playing well tomorrow."



Stokes (7) and Jonny Bairstow (2) will resume on Saturday morning with their first task to avoid the follow on.



We have obviously got some work to do, but it is pretty clear what we need to do," he said.



"We have got some batters left in the hutch and we are 100 runs behind it (the follow on).



"That is a couple of good partnerships and then we are up close to them, and we're asking them to make a play.



"We have got to look at it from a positive aspect and see where we can get to."



Burns put on 141 for the third wicket with captain Joe Root (71) in England's highest partnership of the series.



Both were removed by Josh Hazlewood late in the evening session, with the seamer ending the day with 4-48.



"Obviously as a team we probably wouldn't have liked to lose a couple of wickets at the end, but I think it has set it out pretty clear for us," he said.

