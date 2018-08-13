 

England thrash India by an innings at Lord's, take 2-0 series lead

Associated Press
Chris Woakes crowned a starring performance by taking the final wicket as England beat India at Lord's in the second cricket test by an innings and 159 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India was all out for 130, barely improving on its first-innings total of 107, after England had declared on 396-7 during the opening session of the fourth day.

An inspired spell of bowling from Stuart Broad (4-44), which brought four wickets during the middle session, put England on the brink of victory with India 66-6 for tea.

Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin (33 not out) showed defiance to put on India's highest partnership of the match but once Pandya was out leg before wicket to Woakes for 26, England quickly surged to victory.

Having become the first player to take 100 test wickets at Lord's with his first dismissal of the innings, James Anderson took his wicket-tally for the match to nine by removing Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami for ducks.

Appropriately it was Woakes - who set up England's victory with 137 not out - who claimed the final wicket of India's second innings.

The all-rounder had Ishant Sharma caught at leg slip to put the hosts in firm control of the series.

India captain Virat Kohli remained off the field with a back strain as England batted in the first session, and was then forced to move a place down the batting order as a result. But Kohli downplayed any fears over his fitness for the third test.

Kohli was "confident" he'd be ready to play when the series resumes at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

The hosts wrapped up a comfortable win in a rain affected Test in London. Source: SKY
Associated Press
Allrounder Chris Woakes struck his first Test century to guide England to 357-6 and a commanding 250-run lead over top-ranked India at stumps on Day 3 of the second test at Lord's.

Having come together shortly after lunch with England struggling at 131-5, Woakes (120 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (93) shared a match-changing stand of 189.

The partnership has given England a good chance of moving into a 2-0 lead over India in the five-match series. The forecast of further rain over the final two days of the match appears to offer India's best chance of avoiding defeat.

England bowled India all out for 107 in its first innings on a rain-interrupted second day. That followed a first-day washout in London.

Woakes, who reached his century off just 129 balls, is playing in place of Ben Stokes, who was forced to miss the second Test as he stands trial in a court in Bristol charged with affray. Stokes starred as England won a tense series opener by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

The hosts finished 250 runs in front after day three in London. Source: SKY
1 NEWS
A hat-trick is always nice but West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell decided he wasn't finished there in this afternoon's CPL contest, posting a quick century to go with it.

Russell put in an incredible solo performance to guide the Jamaica Tallawahs to a remarkable four-wicket win over the Trinbago Knight Riders in Trinidad and Tobago this afternoon.

The 30-year-old managed to dismiss Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin to claim a hat-trick before delivering at the crease with the bat as well.

Russell finished unbeaten on 121 from 49 balls, including 13 sixes - a CPL record - in what is the tournament’s fastest century and highest individual score.

He also beat McCullum's record for fastest half century, taking 22 balls to beat the 24 delivery mark the former Black Caps captain had set earlier in the afternoon.

As a result of Russell's heroics, the Tallawahs managed to chase down the Knight Riders' total of 223 with three balls to spare.

The other Kiwi in the match - batsman Ross Taylor - wasn't as impactful as Russell, scoring just one run before being dismissed by Ali Khan via an LBW.

Andre Russell did it all for the Jamaica Tallawahs as they chased down 223. Source: SKY
