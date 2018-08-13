England thrash India by an innings at Lord's, take 2-0 series lead

Chris Woakes crowned a starring performance by taking the final wicket as England beat India at Lord's in the second cricket test by an innings and 159 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India was all out for 130, barely improving on its first-innings total of 107, after England had declared on 396-7 during the opening session of the fourth day.

An inspired spell of bowling from Stuart Broad (4-44), which brought four wickets during the middle session, put England on the brink of victory with India 66-6 for tea.

Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin (33 not out) showed defiance to put on India's highest partnership of the match but once Pandya was out leg before wicket to Woakes for 26, England quickly surged to victory.

Having become the first player to take 100 test wickets at Lord's with his first dismissal of the innings, James Anderson took his wicket-tally for the match to nine by removing Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami for ducks.

Appropriately it was Woakes - who set up England's victory with 137 not out - who claimed the final wicket of India's second innings.

The all-rounder had Ishant Sharma caught at leg slip to put the hosts in firm control of the series.

India captain Virat Kohli remained off the field with a back strain as England batted in the first session, and was then forced to move a place down the batting order as a result. But Kohli downplayed any fears over his fitness for the third test.