England suffer huge Ashes blow as Archer ruled out

England have suffered a massive blow ahead of their Ashes tour of Australia, with fast bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of the rest of the year with an elbow injury.

Jofra Archer. Source: 1 NEWS

Archer will miss the ongoing home test series against India, the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Scans last week revealed Archer “has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow”.

He had the same injury in February 2020 which ruled him out of the Sri Lanka tour and Indian Premier League.

Archer had surgery this May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow and returned to play last month in limited-overs matches for his Sussex side. But he felt increasing discomfort in the elbow during matches.