England stutter in daunting run chase to level Ashes series

England have slipped to 2-68 at dinner on day four of the pink-ball Ashes Test, with Nathan Lyon hurting the tourists' hopes of completing a record run-chase of 354 at Adelaide Oval.

Joe Root's side require a further 286 runs to level the five-Test series but history suggests that won't happen.



Australia's 6-315 against England in 1902 remains the highest fourth-innings total in a successful Test run-chase at Adelaide Oval, while England have never chased down more than 332 to win a Test.



The opening session ended with Steve Smith's side being rolled for 138 in their second innings, a by-product of Jimmy Anderson's maiden five-wicket haul in Australia.



Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman started positively in response but Lyon snapped their 53-run opening stand, removing the former captain for 16 with the help of the Decision Review System (DRS).



Smith agonised over whether to review Lyon's lbw shout that was turned down by umpire Chris Gaffaney, having opted against referring an equally confident lbw appeal from Josh Hazlewood that came when Cook was on one.

On both occasions, ball-tracking technology suggested Gaffaney got it wrong.



Stoneman departed later in the session for 36, prodding at a wide delivery from Mitchell Starc to hand Usman Khawaja a low catch at gully.



Lyon, who has claimed more Test wickets this year than any other bowler, continued his productive summer and regularly beat the bat.



Root, who is seven not out, is yet to bat at night in the game.

