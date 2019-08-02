TODAY |

England spearhead James Anderson sent for scans after injury on day one of Ashes

AAP
Jimmy Anderson hurt his troublesome right calf on day one of the first Test at Edgbaston, where the returning veteran was rushed off for scans that could deliver a major blow to England's hopes of reclaiming the Ashes.

Anderson was passed fit earlier this week, ensuring he would return after a month on the sidelines because of a calf injury.

But the 37-year-old's comeback might last a mere four overs.

Anderson pulled up sore after delivering a typically threatening opening spell and is no certainty to roll his arm over again in the match.

Losing any bowler during the opening session of a Test is far from ideal but that rings especially true for England's all-time leading wicket-taker, who has ignited so many collapses on previous Ashes tours.

An England spokesperson described the setback as "tightness", saying a further update will be given later on Thursday after medicos have assessed scans.

This five-Test series has been squeezed into six weeks, to accommodate England's hosting of the World Cup, meaning that any sort of setback could prove particularly costly for Anderson.

Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Sam Curran headline the quicks likely to be called up if Anderson is an enforced omission for the second Test at Lord's.

The trio, part of England's 14-man squad for the first Test, have been released to play domestic Twenty20 cricket.

Smith fell for 144, Australia all out for 284 in Birmingham. Source: SKY

Archer wasn't considered for a Test debut in Birmingham because of the side strain he nursed throughout the World Cup.

Joe Root, speaking in his pre-match press conference, wouldn't be drawn on whether Archer would likely be fit for the second Test.

Australian pace great Glenn McGrath was one of many pundits and players to highlight Anderson's importance during the build up to this Ashes.

"On home soil with the Dukes ball, he's the best in the world bowling in those conditions," McGrath told The Sun.

"He is a big player and if he has a big series for England, Australia will find it tough.

"Jimmy is on his way to 600 Test wickets, which is absolutely incredible. He has got that experience and he knows his game and his craft so well."

James Anderson receives treatment during day one of the Ashes
James Anderson receives treatment during day one of the Ashes Source: Getty
