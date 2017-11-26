England skipper's dismissal leaves Australia on top in Ashes opener

 

Nathan Lyon has spun Australia closer to victory in the Ashes opener, while Joe Root departed in the shadows of lunch as England slipped to 5-119 on day four at the Gabba.

Joe Root fell at the stroke of lunch on day four with England 93 runs ahead.
Source: SKY

Lyon picked up two wickets in today's morning session, which finished with the tourists holding a 93-run lead.

Root passed a concussion test before play, resumed on five and batted smartly to reach 51.

The captain's composure at the crease lifted England's hope of setting a target that could be tricky but he was trapped lbw during Josh Hazlewood's penultimate over of the session.

Root mulled whether to review, knowing the importance of his wicket, but wisely decided to walk off as replays confirmed he was plumb.

The hosts boast the upper hand thanks to Lyon's career-best form and Steve Smith's safe hands.

Lyon troubled Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan throughout their innings and dismissed the left-handers in near-identical fashion.

Smith snaffled a low edge to remove Stoneman then pocketed a regulation edge to bring up Lyon's 50th wicket for the calendar year.

Quick-thinking skipper Smith, whose unbeaten 141 helped Australia build a first- inning lead of 26 runs, also went within a whisker of helping Mitchell Starc dismiss Moeen Ali for a duck.

Realising the edge wouldn't carry to first slip, Smith dived in front of Peter Handscomb but couldn't quite reel in what would have been a remarkable catch.

Moeen, who is nursing a cut finger, is 26 not out.

