England skipper Joe Root rushed to hospital hours before final day of fifth Ashes Test due to severe dehydration

England's hopes of saving the fifth Ashes Test have suffered a blow with captain Joe Root hospitalised with severe dehydration and in doubt to resume his innings.

David Warner and Joe Root look on during day one of the 3rd Investec Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston

Source: Getty

Root stood as one of the visitors' last real pillars of resistance heading into the final morning of the series, set to return to the crease on 42 with the English still trailing by 210 runs with six wickets in hand.

But the England Cricket Board confirmed their captain's hospitalisation this morning, after the hottest day of Ashes cricket in Australia on record.

"Joe Root is currently in hospital with severe dehydration," an England team spokesman said less than 90 minutes before the scheduled start of play.

"Severely dehydrated with diarrhoea and vomiting.

"I will give a further update later on whether he will be fit to resume his innings this morning."

Root spent the most time in the middle of all players in Sydney's Sunday heatwave, fielding for the first half of the day before being called to the crease just six overs into England's innings.

Temperatures at nearby Bureau of Meteorology stations reached 43.4 and 43.7 degrees, above the record 43.1 taken during the 1908 Adelaide Ashes Test.

A heat stress tracker, which takes into account environmental factors for a 'feels like' mark, at the ground also displayed a reading of 57.6C in the middle.

Any absence of Root would expose England's lower order and tail, with the out- of-form Moeen Ali due in next before the bowlers.

The dehydration will also add further insult to a right index finger injury sustained by Root on Sunday night, after he attempted to pull a Mitchell Starc ball in the final session.

At the time he brushed it off as minor, and England coaching staff were confident he would be able to bat through it on Monday morning.

"I think it's just sore," assistant coach Paul Farbrace said after play.

"Before I came out I said 'How is it'? And he said 'sore' and he said 'It'll probably be a bit stiff in the morning'.

"I think regardless of how it is in the morning, he'll be taking guard first ball, that's for certain."

