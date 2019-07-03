TODAY |

England skipper goes in to bat for under-fire Kane Williamson

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has found an unlikely ally in England opposite Eoin Morgan, as the two sides meet in the Cricket World Cup in Durham tonight.

Having lost their last two games, the Black Caps will need a result against their high-flying hosts, looking to book their place in the last four of the World Cup.

However, having fallen to defeat against Australia at Lord's, critics have pointed the finger in particular at Williamson's captaincy.

With the opposition precariously placed at 92/5 batting first, the Black Caps skipper refused to re-introduce Trent Boult into the bowling attack, opting instead to save his spearhead for the final overs.

Speaking to media ahead of tonight's clash at Chester-le-Street, England skipper Morgan was quick to rubbish any criticism towards Williamson and the Black Caps' approach.

"Kane is an extremely good leader," Morgan said.

"I've played with him at [Sunrisers] Hyderabad, in the change room there - he wasn't the captain there at the time but he certainly is an impressive leader.

"The way he goes about his business is admirable. He's a quality, quality cricketer who is extremely humble and open to learning all the time, and offers his time to anybody as well."

The Black Caps face England in Durham from 9.30 tonight.

Eoin Morgan supported the Black Caps' captain ahead of tonight's clash in Durham. Source: 1 NEWS
