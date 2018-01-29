England rookie annihialtes David Warner's stumps as visitors claim victory in final ODI

England paceman Tom Curran has spoiled the opening party at Perth's new $1.5 billion venue by consigning Australia to a 12-run loss to complete a 4-1 ODI series win at Optus Stadium.



West Australian Andrew Tye snared career-best figures of 5-46 to dismiss England for 259 in 47.4 overs.



Fellow sandgroper Marcus Stoinis then scored 87 off 89 balls to put his side in a great position to win at 4-189 in the 34th over.



However, Curran's haul of 5-35 in just his third match helped England turn the tide to inflict a modicum of revenge following the hosts' emphatic Ashes success.



Curran bowled Tim Paine (34) in the second-last over to dismiss Australia for 247.



Spinner Moeen Ali chipped in with 3-55, which included a spectacular one-handed return catch to dismiss Mitch Marsh for 13.



Both sides will now turn their attention to the T20 tri-series that also involves NZ.



"It's a very special day," Curran said.



"What a stadium. What a day. And what a team to be a part of."



Australia captain Steve Smith's lean run with the bat continued, with the world's No.1 Test batsman dismissed for 12 off 23 balls.



It means he finished the five-match series with just 102 runs at an average of 20.4.



"Disappointing," Smith said of the series loss.



"We've been outplayed in four of the five games.



"I guess looking at the series, the batting collapses we've talked about have continued.



"Our starting with the ball has not been great in four of the five games. And you can't afford to do both of those things against good oppositions like this England one-day team."



Mitchell Starc thought he'd become the first bowler to take a wicket at Optus Stadium when wicketkeeper Tim Paine took a good diving catch in the third over.



But replays showed a marginal front-foot no-ball, with England dangerman Jason Roy subsequently called back.



Roy was on 20 at the time and went on to make 49 off 46 balls as England raced to 0-71 by the 12th over.



But Tye dug deep into his bag of tricks to befuddle England's batsmen, and fellow West Australian Mitch Marsh chipped in with 2-24.



Joe Root top-scored for England with 62 off 68 balls.



Stoinis was promoted to bat at No.3 following the axing of Cameron White, and he made the most of the chance by composing a mature innings.



Recalled blaster Glenn Maxwell made a handy 34 off 39 balls.



But the rest of the batting line-up struggled until Paine threatened to snatch victory at the death.

