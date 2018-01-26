 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


England recovers after top order torn to shreds by Aussie pace bowlers

share

Source:

AAP

Pacemen Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have produced Australia's best bowling start to a one-dayer, dismissing England for 196 in the fourth ODI at Adelaide Oval.

Australia dismissed England for 196 at the Adelaide Oval.
Source: SKY

England crashed to 8-5 today with Hazlewood and Cummins exploiting early overcast conditions.

Australia's previous best ODI bowling start, with the caveat of dismissing half the opposition, was 5-17 against minnows Kenya in 2002 and Zimbabwe in 2004.

Australia won the toss after morning rain and Hazlewood claimed three wickets and Cummins two within 6.2 overs.

At 5-8, England recorded the third-worst batting start in one-day internationals - bettering only Sri Lanka's 5-6 against Bangladesh in 2009 and Canada's 5-7 against the Netherlands in 2013.

Four of England's top-six batsmen made ducks and the tourists didn't hit a boundary until 14.3 overs into the Australia Day fixture.

Hazlewood took 3-7 from his initial four overs, while Cummins claimed 2-3 from his first three overs.

Cummins finished with 4-24 from 10 overs, his best ODI figures, and Hazlewood claimed 3-39.

English allrounder Chris Woakes smacked five sixes in top-scoring with 78 from 82 balls, Tom Curran made 35, and Mooen Ali (33) and captain Eoin Morgan (33) steadied after the carnage but the visitors were all out in 44.5 overs.

Australia replaced injured opening batsman Aaron Finch (hamstring) with Travis Head, while fast bowler Mitchell Starc was rested, with young quick Andrew Tye summoned into the side.

Australia are trying to avoid a series whitewash. They trail 3-0 in the five- match series which ends on Sunday in Perth.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Australia dismissed England for 196 at the Adelaide Oval.

England recovers after top order torn to shreds by Aussie pace bowlers

00:15
2
NZ outclassed Japan, England and USA on the first day of the tournament.

Blistering Black Ferns star Portia Woodman shines scoring 10 tries for NZ on day one of Sydney Sevens

00:15
3
Adams was given a technical foul for kicking Washington’s Bradley Beal in the privates.

Ouch! Steven Adams nails rival in the groin with accidental boot, cops technical foul


00:45
4
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'Joshua takes him out inside four or five rounds' - former opponent backs UK champ over Kiwi Joseph Parker

00:45
5
Henry will be a mentor for the coaches and players for the upcoming NPC season.

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry joins Auckland coaching staff as mentor

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.

01:57
UN specialists are in Auckland meeting with pacific health leaders desperate to eliminate the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Hopes new app will help Pacific nations battling dengue fever

In Samoa five people have died and there’s been more than 1700 cases in a current dengue outbreak.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 