England recovers after top order torn to shreds by Aussie pace bowlers

Pacemen Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have produced Australia's best bowling start to a one-dayer, dismissing England for 196 in the fourth ODI at Adelaide Oval.

England crashed to 8-5 today with Hazlewood and Cummins exploiting early overcast conditions.

Australia's previous best ODI bowling start, with the caveat of dismissing half the opposition, was 5-17 against minnows Kenya in 2002 and Zimbabwe in 2004.

Australia won the toss after morning rain and Hazlewood claimed three wickets and Cummins two within 6.2 overs.

At 5-8, England recorded the third-worst batting start in one-day internationals - bettering only Sri Lanka's 5-6 against Bangladesh in 2009 and Canada's 5-7 against the Netherlands in 2013.

Four of England's top-six batsmen made ducks and the tourists didn't hit a boundary until 14.3 overs into the Australia Day fixture.

Hazlewood took 3-7 from his initial four overs, while Cummins claimed 2-3 from his first three overs.

Cummins finished with 4-24 from 10 overs, his best ODI figures, and Hazlewood claimed 3-39.

English allrounder Chris Woakes smacked five sixes in top-scoring with 78 from 82 balls, Tom Curran made 35, and Mooen Ali (33) and captain Eoin Morgan (33) steadied after the carnage but the visitors were all out in 44.5 overs.

Australia replaced injured opening batsman Aaron Finch (hamstring) with Travis Head, while fast bowler Mitchell Starc was rested, with young quick Andrew Tye summoned into the side.