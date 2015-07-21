England ODI captain angry at lack of leadership claims after declining to tour Bangladesh for safety concerns

England ODI captain Eoin Morgan says his family were "very offended" by suggestions he let his side down by declining to tour Bangladesh on safety grounds.

Captain Eoin Morgan walks off caught first ball for 0 by Martin Guptill off the bowling of Mitchell Santner during the fifth one day international. Source: Photosport

The England and Wales Cricket Board determined security in the country was sufficient for the series to take place safely in October but invited players to make their own decision following terror attacks targeting westerners earlier in the year.

Only Morgan and Alex Hales declined to travel, leaving ECB managing director Andrew Strauss "disappointed".

While many supported the pair for acting on their concerns, others suggested that Morgan, as skipper, had shown a lack of leadership.

Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain were among the most prominent critics.

Morgan is back on duty for the forthcoming limited-overs series against India and will lead the side out for the first time since skipping Bangladesh on Tuesday, against India A in Mumbai.

Asked by BBC'S Test Match Special how he felt about the coverage of his decision, Morgan said: "To be honest, I didn't see much of it. When things are announced like that, you can plan how to deal with it, and my way of dealing with it was to get away from things.

"So I didn't see a great deal of it. I think my family saw a lot of it and were very offended, but that's part and parcel of being in the limelight sometimes. Certainly standing here I don't regret the decision."

England insisted there would be no fallout or repercussions for those who stayed away from Bangladesh, who lost the ODI series 2-1 before sealing a historic 1-1 draw in the Test leg.

Morgan and Hales were duly recalled at the first opportunity but the feeling remains in some quarters that they will need to deliver quickly with the bat to retain their slots.

But the Dubliner, a 30-year-old dual international with 170 ODIs and 64 T20 caps to his name, sees nothing new in competing for his place.

"Nothing is a certainty, absolutely nothing," he said.

"I like to think things have gone pretty well for us over a small period of time and we've had a little bit of success. We've got a fantastic group of players who are very driven and want to do well."

England will be without Joe Root and Liam Plunkett for the day/night tour match against a strong India A at the Cricket Club of India.