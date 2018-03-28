TODAY |

England not buying Australia's 'nice guy' approach ahead of Ashes

AAP
More From
Cricket

England skipper Joe Root and vice-captain Ben Stokes have doubts that Australia's post-sandpaper charm offensive will last until the end of the Ashes.

Australia have been on their best behaviour since the Cape Town cheating scandal, as reflected by the fact they haven't been fined by any match referee since March last year.

There were no scraps of note during the two World Cup clashes between Australia and England.

But the taxing nature of the Test cricket, coupled with the intensity of cricket's most famed rivalry, has many questioning whether Australia will revert to old habits.

"It is weird Aussies trying to be nice to you. I think once you get out in the middle and cross the white line, the real competitive side of both teams will come out," Stokes said.

"There is always something that happens between teams in Ashes series and I don't think this will be any different."

Teammate Moeen Ali offered a differing view, writing in his Guardian column that "it's well known that I have personally received some abuse in the past but Australia are actually quite nice to play against these days".

Steve Waugh, on deck at Justin Langer's invitation as a consultant, has already vowed Australia will be no "shrinking violets" in the five-Test series that begins tonight.

Root is unsure whether Australia's approach will be different from 2017-18, when the visitors were unimpressed with their hosts' conduct.

"Some of the comments that have crept out over the last couple of weeks makes me suggest that maybe not," Root said.

"We'll see.

"I'm sure it'll come up in the preview to the game with the match referees and (captains).

"We've got a way of playing our cricket and we don't want to get involved in anything that's unnecessary."

Root has previously called out abuse, notably telling Shannon Gabriel "don't use it as an insult, there's nothing wrong with being gay" after the West Indies paceman's alleged homophobic sledge earlier this year during a Test.

The rivalry between Root and Steve Smith, two of the world's best batsmen, will be one of the intriguing subplots of the series.

Root got on the front foot early by suggesting Smith is a "proven world-class performer" but only made runs in the 2015 Ashes on docile pitches.

"When the wickets were very good and flat he made it really count, made two very big hundreds. When it moved it around it looked slightly different," Root said.

"It'll be interesting to see how he approaches and tries to combat the movement out there and (if) we can exploit anything early on."

Steven Smith of Australia (r) and David Warner of Australia (c) during Day 4 of the Sunfoil International Test Series cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 25 March 2018 © Chris Ricco/BackpagePix
The morale of the tour squad remaining in South Africa is so low that players don't want to play the fourth Test. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau begins legal action against Rugby Australia, claiming unfair dismissal
2
The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Watch: New Air NZ safety video features current and legendary All Blacks, Suits star and Cliff Curtis
3
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
4
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's rise to NRL stardom with Raiders fuelled by his family
5
Coach Steve Hansen said the return of Atu Moli also played a part in Tu’inukuafe’s axing.
Axed Karl Tu’inukuafe 'hasn't done anything wrong' but All Blacks looking for 'mobile, ball-playing props'
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:17
Williamson said after two decides slogged it out for 102 overs, it was a shame to decide the match on a little-used rule.

Kane Williamson still finding it hard to come to terms with World Cup finish - 'Someone's idea decided the final'
00:41
The Black Caps captain was happy to hear how his team’s sportsmanship had inspired young New Zealand sportspeople.

'You just got to get in there' - Williamson has advice for budding young reporter at Black Caps media conference
00:23
The left-armer admitted he was still thinking about moments in the final and would do for some time.

Trent Boult says getting 'back on horse' will help him get over World Cup heartache
1 NEWS

Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire