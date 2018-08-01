 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

England name leg-spinner Adil Rashid to face India in its 1000th Test

Associated Press
Topics
Cricket

England is going into its 1,000th cricket test match with Adil Rashid as its lone frontline spinner and Jos Buttler as vice-captain for the five-game series against India.

The first test starts Wednesday at Edgbaston.

"Looking at the surface, we've decided we only want to go with one spinner, and that's going to be Adil," England captain Joe Root said Tuesday.

"With the amount of right-handers in what we think is going to be India's team, he gives us a very attacking option."

Leg-spinner Rashid will earn his 11th test cap — and the first on home soil. Fellow spinner Moeen Ali misses out.

While Virat Kohli's top-ranked India is often more comfortable with spin, the tourists have toiled on England's greentop pitches which can offer more of a seam and swing threat.

India lost the past two test series in England in 2011 and 2014, and last won in 2007. However, the series could be closely fought if the Twenty20 and ODI contests in July are anything to go by.

India won the T20 series 2-1 before England rallied strongly to win the one-dayers by the same score after losing the first ODI by eight wickets.

The selection of Rashid has proved divisive after he signed a white-ball only deal with Yorkshire earlier this year, with Michael Vaughan and Geoffrey Boycott among former Yorkshire and England players critical of the decision.

Rashid last played in a test in December 2016 — against India.

Buttler made a surprise return to the format earlier this summer. He is already deputy to Eoin Morgan in white-ball cricket, and Root looks on the 27-year-old Buttler as a possible future test captain.

"He's obviously vice-captain of the white-ball side. He thinks extremely well about the game, and has a huge amount of respect within the dressing room," Root said.

"Looking at very long term, 5 to 10 years, I see him as someone who can really drive this team forward — and I think it's a great opportunity for him to start doing that now."

James Anderson has assisted Root since the start of the last Ashes series after Ben Stokes was dropped from the role following a late-night incident outside a Bristol nightclub last September.

Stokes' trial — on a charge of affray — begins on Monday and the all-rounder will miss the second test at Lord's, which gets underway on Aug. 9.

England announced its selection a day early. Along with Ali, Essex seamer Jamie Porter was the other player to miss out from the 13-man squad, with Surrey left-armer Sam Curran retained.

Kohli plans to shut out the commentary and trust his instincts after struggling on his previous trip to England in 2014, averaging 13.4, compared to his career output of 53.4.

"Back in the day, when I did not know better, these things used to bother me because I used to read a lot," said the 29-year-old batsman. "But ... I genuinely don't read anything ... I have no idea what's going on.

"If I waste my energy on all these things, I'm compromising on my mindset already because when I walk out to bat I have the bat in hand, not people who sit on the outside who write and predict things."

India will not name its team until Wednesday morning, but is likely to select two spinners from Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.

England's Adil Rashid during a nets session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Monday July 30, 2018. India are scheduled to play the first Test against England starting Aug. 1. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Adil Rashid. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
2

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman outranks her All Black counterparts on most influential in rugby list
3

Watch as NFL star destroys metal equipment during brutal training drill hit
4

Watch: Dillian Whyte sports Samoan necklace after beating Joseph Parker – 'Their way of honouring me for beating their champion'
5

Jarryd Hayne reveals debilitating stomach issue from time with Fiji Sevens has affected his play
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Proteas bowling great views Aussie's ball-tampering saga as a 'cry for help' to balance the game
00:15
Calling Sheldon Cottrell’s full toss against Bangladesh a wide is being generous.

Watch: West Indies pacer bowls horror delivery straight to second slip
Trent Boult and wife Gertie announce they're expecting

Black Caps star Trent Boult and wife Gertie announce they're expecting first child
00:22
The cricketer-turned-politician is likely to need coalition partners to secure power, however.

Pakistan election results under fire after former cricketer Imran Khan's win

Cricket NZ takes another step away from Eden Park with only three matches scheduled this summer

Guy Heveldt
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
Cricket
Guy Heveldt
Black Caps

New Zealand Cricket's upcoming summer schedule has thrown up more questions around the future of Eden Park.

The summer will feature historic men's and women's double headers, a Boxing Day Test and a return to Napier's McLean Park but the  Auckland venue will only host 120 overs of cricket.

NZ Cricket chief operating officer Anthony Crummy says it’s just how things panned out.

"We all would've wanted to play more cricket, more of the India tour at Eden Park, but unfortunately we can't," he said.

"We've got some restrictions around how late they can go."

The ground is essentially unusable because India's bosses and broadcasters want matches to start later in the day, which sees it clash with resource consent Crummy said.

"We managed to get an agreement with our broadcast partner Star Sports out of India that we could bring one game forward to a 7pm start but ultimately that was all we could accommodate."

As a result, Auckland gets just three T20s - a Black Caps match against Sri Lank and a double header which also features the White Ferns against India.

It will be the fewest internationals at Eden Park since before the World Cup in 2015.

It's a blow to the suburban ground which has copped criticism from all quarters in recent times for its short boundaries.

Eden Park boss Nick Sautner said in a statement they're working with New Zealand Cricket to bring more games to the venue but 1 NEWS understands the governing body is desperate to get out - and a move to Western Springs can't come soon enough.

Western Springs is the proposed future home of cricket in Auckland once the council has finalised its stadium plan.

The Auckland stadium will host just three T20s this season as Western Springs continues to look more desirable. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Topics
Cricket
Guy Heveldt
Black Caps
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:10
Professor Peter Lineham says the sect's application to the Regional Development Fund is inventive, if nothing else.

'I wouldn't give them the money' - Professor praises Gloriavale's 'inventive' application for taxpayer money, but says they do well enough already

'We're doing that still' - building minister denies 'micro-credentials' a skills training short-cut

Could the Māori kete be part of the solution to our plastic pollution problem?

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Black Caps and White Ferns to play in three T20 double headers as NZC release summer schedule

1 NEWS
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps

Kiwi cricket fans have been given a rare opportunity to catch the Black Caps and White Ferns in action on the same day thanks to a trio of Twenty20 double-headers against India this summer.

The initiative was announced as part of today's 2018-19 summer schedule release by New Zealand Cricket and will let fans see both national sides in action on the same day in Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton.

The men's and women's teams will also play ODIs over consecutive days in Napier, Mt Maunganui and Hamilton.

NZC chief operating officer Anthony Crummy said the schedule was "rich in content, would bring some of the world’s best players to New Zealand, and ensured a healthy geographical spread".

Kerr is just 17, but against Ireland overnight, scored 232 not out AND took five wickets. Source: Seven Sharp

"We think it’s another strong schedule in which we’ve continued the philosophy of taking international cricket to some of our most popular boutique grounds over the school holiday period," Crummy said.

"It’s exciting to have the India men’s and women’s team here. The men are currently ranked No.2 in ODIs and T20s – and the women arrive as ICC Cricket World Cup finalists.

"It’s also healthy to be driving greater exposure and appeal in the women’s game."

The Black Caps will host Sri Lanka and Bangladesh either side of the India series with two Tests against Sri Lanka in December (including a Boxing Day Test in Christchurch) and a three-Test series against Bangladesh in March with multiple T20s and ODIs planned as well.

Sri Lanka will also contest three ODIs and a stand-alone T20 at Eden Park - only one of three games the Auckland venue has been given for the entire summer.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs as well as three Tests in Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch.

NZC had hoped to make the first Test of the Black Caps' three-Test series against Bangladesh at Seddon Park a day-nighter but were unable to come to an agreement with the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

New Zealand Cricket international schedule 2018-19 Summer (*double headers)

Black Caps v Sri Lanka

Dec 15-19: First Test, Basin Reserve
Dec 26-30: Second Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Jan 3: First ODI, Bay Oval, Tauranga
Jan 5: Second ODI, Bay Oval
Jan 8: Third ODI, Nelson
Jan 11: First T20: Eden Park

Black Caps v India

Jan 23: First ODI, Napier
Jan 26: Second ODI, Bay Oval
Jan 28: Third ODI, Bay Oval
Jan 31: Fourth ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton
Feb 3: Fifth ODI, Wellington
Feb 6: First T20, Wellington*
Feb 8: Second T20, Eden Park*
Feb 10: Third T20, Seddon Park*

White Ferns v India:

Jan 24: First ODI, Napier
Jan 29: Second ODI, Bay Oval
Feb 1: Third ODI, Seddon Park
Feb 6: First T20, Wellington*
Feb 8: Second T20, Eden Park*
Feb 10: Third T20, Seddon Park*

Black Caps v Bangladesh:

Feb 13: First ODI, Napier
Feb 16: Second ODI, Christchurch
Feb 20: Third ODI, Dunedin
Feb 28-March 4: First Test, Seddon Park
March 8-12: Second Test, Basin Reserve
March 16-20: Third Test, Christchurch

White Fern Amelia Kerr and Black Cap Kane Williamson.
White Fern Amelia Kerr and Black Cap Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport
Topics
Cricket
Black Caps