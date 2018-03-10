England march on to win ODI series decider against Black Caps after NZ collapse

England have defeated the Black Caps by seven wickets to take out the fifth and deciding One Day International at Hagley Oval in Christchurch this afternoon.

5:25pm: 32.4 overs, ENG 229/3 - Root 23, Stokes 26

SIX! Ish Sodhi bowls to Ben Stokes and he smacks a big maximum to get his side home and win the ODI series for England. England beat New Zealand by seven wickets to wrap up the ODI series.

5:13pm: 29 overs, ENG 205/3 - Root 17, Stokes 8

SIX! Ish Sodhi bowls to Ben Stokes and he goes down on one knee and hits it over deep extra cover. England need 19 runs with 21 over remaining.

5:04pm: 27 overs, ENG 192/3 - Root 12, Morgan 8

OUT! Ish Sodhi bowls to Eoin Morgan and he tries to go big. He hits it towards over deep extra cover and Colin de Grandhomme comes up with a great two handed catch and does well to stay inside the boundary.

4:57pm: 25 overs, ENG 184/2 - Root 11, Morgan 1

England are well in control at the moment and only need 40 runs from 25 overs to win the match.

4:53pm: 23 overs, ENG 177/2 - Root 4, Hales 61

WICKET! Mitchell Santner bowls to Alex Hales and he hits it straight to Kane Williamson who makes a safe catch at midwicket.

4:49pm: 23 overs, ENG 175/1 - Root 4, Hales 60

FIFTY! A great innings from Hales as he brings up his 12th ODI fifty for England.

4:43pm: 21 overs, ENG 157/1 - Root 1, Hales 45

4:37pm: 20.2 overs, ENG 155/1 - Bairstow 104, Hales 44

WICKET! Trent Boult bowls to Bairstow and he hits his own stumps, an unfortunate way to go after such a great innings with the bat.

4:31pm: 19.4 overs, ENG 149/0 - Bairstow 100, Hales 42

HUNDRED! Jonny Bairstow brings up his fourth ODI ton. A quality hundred from Bairstow as he looks to guide England to an ODI series win.

4:28pm: 19 overs, ENG 143/0 - Bairstow 95, Hales 41

DRINKS BREAK - England only need another 81 runs to wrap up the ODI series with 10 wickets and 31 overs remaining. Bairstow looks on target to making another hundred.

4:20pm: 18 overs, ENG 134/0 - Bairstow 89, Hales 40

RAINING SIXES! Jonny Bairstow is on fire swinging for the fences. A horrible over for Ish Sodhi as Bairstow smashes three huges sixes. He needs nine more runs to reach a ton.

4:12pm: 15.4 overs, ENG 106/0 - Bairstow 65, Hales 36

BACK-TO-BACK SIXES! Ish Sodhi bowls to Jonny Bairstow and he smashes it two consecutive maximums over deep midwicket. It just keeps getting worse for New Zealand.

4:04pm: 13.1 overs, ENG 83/0 - Bairstow 50, Hales 31

FIFTY! Ish Sodhi bowls to Jonny Bairstow and he gets in a sneaky single to bring up his 50. Another good knock from the England opener.

4:00pm: 12 overs, ENG 78/0 - Bairstow 47, Hales 29

A good over from Ish Sodhi as he lets in only four runs in his over with the ball. England require another 146 runs to win the ODI series with 10 wickets and 37.5 overs remaining.

3:47pm: 8.4 overs, ENG 63/0 - Bairstow 38, Hales 23

SIX! Colin de Grandhomme bowls to Bairstow and he smashes it over long on for the first maximum of the day for England.

3:36pm: 6 overs, ENG 40/0 - Bairstow 23, Hales 15

England's openers Bairstow and Hales are off to a slow but steady start in their run chase. The Black Caps are in desperate need for a wicket right now. England are in cruise control and require another 184 runs with 10 wickets and 44 overs remaining.

3:25pm: 3 overs, ENG 13/0 - Bairstow 7, Hales 6

That's what we want to see from the New Zealand fielders. Tim Southee bowls to Jonny Bairstow and he slices it to squre leg where Mitchell Santner gets his hand to the ball and stops what would have been a clear boundary.

3:18pm: 1 over, ENG 4/0 - Bairstow 4, Hales 0

A good solid over from Tim Southee with Jonny Bairstow only scoring a four for England in the first over. Next up in the bowling attack is Trent Boult.

3:15pm: ENG 0/0 - Bairstow 0*, Hales 0*

Mark Chapman heads back to the pavillion after being bowled by Moeen Ali. Source: Photosport

Tim Southee will get things started with the ball for the Black Caps.

3:08pm: The Black Caps have a tough task ahead of them, surely the England side can't mess up their run chase.

2:30pm: 49.5 overs, NZ 223 all out - Boult 2*

WICKET! Last over. Curran to bowl, Sodhi to face.

First ball is driven straight for a single. Boult chips one away to leg for another. NZ pass 220.

Wide ball from Curran helps the Black Caps. Sodhi hooks next ball but Root drops it in the deep, the batsmen get two. Dot ball to follow from Curran. Two balls to go.

Sodhi goes high but he's not got enough. Stokes takes the catch in the deep. Sodhi out for five, NZ all out for 223. England will chase 224 to take the series.

2:22pm: 48.2 overs, NZ 214/8 - Sodhi 0*, Boult 0*

WICKET! Another stunner! Southee pulls aerially into the leg side, but Jonny Bairstow takes a magnificent one handed catch to get him out.

Southee out for 10, Trent Boult the last man.

2:20pm: 48.1 overs, NZ 213/8 - Southee 10*, Sodhi 0*

WICKET! Santner goes! A bouncer from Woakes has the left hander on the pull, but he's not got it cleanly. Hales runs around from deep square leg to take a brilliant catch, which he holds onto after a tumble.

Santner goes for 67, Ish Sodhi in at number 10.

2:17pm: 48 overs, NZ 213/7 - Santner 67*, Southee 10*

Southee brings up the 200 with a straight drive back past Curran to the long off boundary. Santner goes one better later in the over and deposits Curran over midwicket for another six! He's bought up his highest ODI score. Two overs to go.

2:13pm: 47 overs, NZ 199/7 - Santner 58*, Southee 5*

Ali puts down Santner at backward point! Finally something goes New Zealand's way, three overs left.

2:04pm: 45.1 overs, NZ 190/7 - Santner 53*, Southee 1*

Fifty for Santner! He hits Curran straight back down the ground for four, and it looks like Stokes has hurt himself fielding. Santner gets to his milestone from 60 balls, four fours and a six.

2:03pm: 45 overs, NZ 186/7 - Santner 49*, Southee 1*

Five overs to go. Santner on 49, NZ yet to reach 200. England will be very happy after deciding to bowl first.

1:56pm: 43.5 overs, NZ 177/7 - Santner 42*, Southee 0*

WICKET! Nicholls' vigil ends! Curran comes around the wicket and the left hander looks for a huge swipe across the line. The ball skies up in the air and Morgan takes the catch.

Nicholls out for 55, Tim Southee comes to the crease with NZ in desperate need of his big hitting ability.

1:43pm: 41 overs, NZ 164/6 - Nicholls 50*, Santner 34*

Fifty for Nicholls! The Canterbury batsman reaches his milestone from 73 balls with one four and a six when his team needed it. Well batted.

1:40pm: 40 overs, NZ 160/6 - Nicholls 48*, Santner 32*

After hanging around in the field for 39 overs, England finally let Tom Curran have a bowl. He pitches short to Santner who pulls him to the deep square leg boundary for four. These two have now put on 67 between them. Ten overs remaining.

1:28pm: 37 overs, NZ 135/6 - Nicholls 35*, Santner 20*

The Nicholls/Santner partnership is now 42. They have 13 overs left to try and post a defendable total. Santner the key, with his hitting ability dangerous coming into the back end of this innings.

1:07pm: 32 overs, NZ 116/6 - Nicholls 26*, Santner 11*

The two left handers are doing their best to try and get this innings back on track, putting together a partnership of 23 runs. Nicholls has done the bulk of the scoring, but is running out of partners.

12:49pm: 26.3 overs, NZ 93/6 - Nicholls14*, Santner 0*

WICKET! NZ slip further as de Grandhomme throws it away! He looks to hit Rashid out of the ground, but gets no timing, smacking the ball straight down long on's throat.

Curran takes the catch, de Grandhomme goes for six. Mitchell Santner in next.

12:31pm: 21 overs, NZ 79/5 - Nicholls 6*, de Grandhomme 0*

Guptill clears the rope for the first time today! Rashid pitches one outside off and turning away from the bat, leaving Guptill to free the arms and smash him over cover for a huge six! New Zealand need plenty more of that if they're to post a decent total.

But Rashid gets his revend last ball of the over! Guptill chips one to Stokes at short cover and New Zealand are in all sorts of strife now.

Guptill out for 47, Colin de Grandhomme comes to the crease.

12:19pm: 17.3 overs, NZ 61/4 - Guptill 35*, Nicholls 0*

WICKET! Horror start for Chapman, he plays down the wrong line to Moeen Ali and sees the ball crash into the stumps. Duck for Chapman, Henry Nicholls replaces him.

12:12pm: 16.4 overs, NZ 60/3 - Guptill 34*, Chapman 0*

WICKET! Latham falls! He tries to work Rashid away into the leg side, but is beaten by the turn, chipping a simple catch to Ben Stokes at short midwicket.

He departs for 10, Mark Chapman the new batsman.

11:59am: 13 overs, NZ 41/2 - Guptill 22*, Latham 4*

Guptill is starting to play some shots after Williamson's dismissal, belting Stokes through cover for a boundary. Latham at the other end is happy to work singles to get himself in with the Black Caps in desperate need of a partnership.

11:43am: 9.4 overs, NZ 26/2 - Guptill 11*, Latham 0*

WICKET! Williamson's starting to find his timing, hitting Wood for a beautiful square drive for his first boundary. However, he goes at a wider one next ball, lucky not to be caught at cover.

But Wood gets his man next ball! He comes wider on the crease and Williamson looks to run him fine to third man, but manages a bottom edge back onto the stumps! Big blow for New Zealand as Williamson goes for 14, Tom Latham the new man, elevated to number four on his home ground.

11:32am: 7 overs, NZ 18/1 - Guptill 10*, Williamson 7*

New Zealand still struggling to find the gaps in the field. Woakes has been exceptional with the ball for England, going for just seven runs from his four overs with the wicket of Munro.

11:18am: 4 overs, NZ 11/1 - Guptill 7*, Williamson 3*

England keeping it tight early on, Wood's second over goes for just one run. The Black Caps playing it safe after the early loss of Munro.

11:09am: 2 overs, NZ 8/1 - Guptill 6*, Williamson 1*

Williamson to face his first ball, Mark Wood with the ball from the other end.

First ball is wide and moving away from Williamson, who looks to play through point but misses, given as a wide. Same again next ball, good start from Wood. Second ball comes back into Williamson, still wide enough to leave it alone.

Williamson gets underway next ball, dabbing a wide ball down to third man for a single. Guptill faces up to Wood now, and defends into the leg side.

Fifth ball of the over is pitched up and Guptill punches straight down the ground! Beautiful shot, first boundary of the day. Final ball of the over is worked for a single.

11:02am: 0.3 overs, NZ 1/1 - Guptill 1*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! Martin Guptill to take strike first up, Chris Woakes with ball in hand.

First ball is on the pads and Guptill turns it to leg for a single. Chance for a run out at the keeper's end, but Munro is safe.

Munro's first ball is pushed towards mid off, no run. Third ball is short and Munro pulls straight up in the air! Buttler settles underneath it and takes the catch. Munro out for a duck, Kane Williamson the new man.

10:58am

Both sides make their way to the middle, Eoin Morgan leads England out. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro follow.

10:50am

The word from the ground is that Taylor will miss today's game in the hope of being fit for the upcoming Test series with England later this month.

10:36am

The final teams have been named, England will be without explosive opener Jason Roy, Alex Hales takes his place. The Black Caps are as expected.

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

ENG: 1. Alex Hales, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (c), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wk), 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Chris Woakes, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Tom Curran, 11. Mark Wood.

10:31am

The rain has stayed away and Hagley Oval is a picture! Both captains out in the middle for the toss.

Eoin Morgan wins the toss, and sends the hosts in, New Zealand will bat first!

PRE MATCH

After a see-saw series, both teams enter today's decider with all to play for, with the scores locked at 2-2 following New Zealand's incredible run chase in Dunedin, thanks mostly to Ross Taylor's incredible 181 not out.

However, that innings has come at a heavy cost for the Black Caps, with the star batsman re-aggravating a quad injury in his knock, failing to prove his fitness for today's match.

Helping New Zealand's cause is their exceptional record in past Christchurch ODIs, with eight wins from eight matches at Hagley Oval.

England on the other hand will be looking to clinch their sixth straight ODI series win, with the only real questions surrounding who to pick as their third seamer, with Mark Wood and David Willey battling it out for the final spot in today's XI.

TEAMS (possible)

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Colin Munro, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Mark Chapman, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Henry Nicholls, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Ish Sodhi, 11. Trent Boult.

ENG: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (c), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wk), 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Chris Woakes, 9. Adil Rashid, 10. Tom Curran, 11. Mark Wood/David Willey.

