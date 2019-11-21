England make slow but steady progress after NZ's double breakthrough

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's hour-by-hour updates of the first Test between the Black Caps and England, the first played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

ENG 160/3 (Denly 54, Stokes 25) after 56 overs

5.10pm: Final drinks breaks

England have made slow but steady progress after tea to reach 160 for three with an hour to play on day one of the first Test at Bay Oval.

After Joe Burns and Joe Root fell in quick succession prior to tea, Joe Denly and Ben Stokes combined for a 40-run stand with Denly bringing up his half-century.

The slow run rate of 2.19 an over means England can ill-afford to lose many wickets in the final hour of play.

3.40pm: Tea

The discipline of the New Zealand attack finally paid dividends in the hour before lunch with Colin de Grandhomme removing Joe Burns before Neil Wagner claimed the prized scalp of the England captain Joe Root.

Burns' long vigil for 52 ended after 138 balls when de Grandhomme induced him into edging behind.

The all-rounder's second wicket brought Joe Root to the crease, with the England captain taking 21 deliveries to get off the mark before his innings was quickly ended.

Root finally got underway with a clip to mid-on with the single turning into two thanks to a misfield from Jeet Raval, which brought Root back onto strike.

The very next delivery he edged to Southee at second slip with a strangely loose shot outside the off stump.

Joe Denly was unbeaten on 41 at tea with Ben Stokes 0 not out having faced 10 deliveries.

2.40pm: Drinks in the afternoon session

New Zealand let the one chance they created in the hour after lunch on day one go past without laying a finger on it.

After being worked over - and struck on the helmet - by Neil Wagner, Joe Burns edged a Tim Southee delivery at catchable height through the slip cordon.

Unfortunately for the Black Caps neither Ross Taylor at first or Tom Latham at second attempted to catch it.

That was the sole chance the New Zealand attack created in the hour after lunch as Burns and Joe Denly made steady progress on an easy paced pitch. The one positive for the Black Caps was that they restricted the scoring rate of the English.

ENG 61/1 (Burns 35, Denly 4) after 29 overs

Lunch: Colin de Grandhomme managed to pry out England’s debutant opener Dom Sibley as England reached 61/1 at lunch on day one of the first Test at Bay Oval.

With conditions offering little by the way of swing and no seam movement, England’s openers reached 52 without loss before de Grandhomme enticed Sibley to drive at a delivery that swung away outside off stump.

The debutant edged the delivery to Ross Taylor, who took a good catch diving to his right at first slip.

Joe Burns and Joe Denly managed to survive to lunch, with the pair unbeaten on 35 and 4 respectively.

ENG 30/0 (Burns 21, Sibley 9) after 14 overs

12.00pm: NZ wil rue a non-review after hot spot showed Joe Burns had got the faintest of edges on a Trent Boult delivery in the fifth over.

BJ Watling led the appeal behind the wicket but Boult was unmoved and the Black Caps didn't review, with the technology showing it would have been given out had NZ used DRS.

That decision could prove costly with the Bay Oval wicket looking to be a flat and not offering Boult or Tim Southee much assistance off the pitch or in the air.

Sipley enjoyed a dream start to Test cricket as he hit his first delivery for four.

11.00am - England captain Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bat on a beautiful day in the Bay of Plenty. Both captains agreed it was a good-looking wicket.

Root's decision means opening batsman Dom Sibley will be immediately in action in his Test debut.

The Warwickshire batsman will open England's innings with his former Surrey teammate Rory Burns.

New Zealand decided not to hand a Test debut to fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, sticking with its regular seam attack of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.