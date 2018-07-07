 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


England level T20 series with India after belting 12 from final over

share

Source:

Associated Press

Alex Hales smashed a six and a four in the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead England to a thrilling series-tying 5-wicket victory against India in the second Twenty20.

Alex Hales and David Willey combined to seal a five-wicket win in Cardiff.
Source: SKY

Hales made a match-winning 58 not out off 41 deliveries as the home team reached its target of 149 with two balls to spare.

In front of another sell-out crowd, dominated by Indian support, England was exemplary with the ball after skipper Eoin Morgan had won the toss and paceman Jake Ball supplied an early breakthrough.

Ball, though, conceded 22 off the last over, including a wide and a no-ball that went through to the boundary for five as India finished with a mediocre total of 148-5.

Captain Virat Kohli had earlier fallen three short of a half-century, caught by a juggling and diving Joe Root on the fine-leg boundary off David Willey. Mahendra Singh Dhoni ended unbeaten on 32.

England opener Jason Roy bludgeoned 14 runs off Umesh Yadav's first over, only to go to the first ball of his second, while Jos Buttler and Root were soon gone too.

Morgan and Hales shared a stand of 48 before the captain fell and, after Jonny Bairstow struck two sixes in his 28, it was down to Hales to see his side home.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Two football players fighting for the ball

Football South finish investigation into coach accused of rubbing child's nose in dirt

00:14
2
The Red Devils' 2-1 win in Kazan books a semi-final against France.

Belgium's golden generation eliminate Brazil to set up heavyweight semi-final clash with France

3
Shaun Johnson leaves the field injured. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

'People have been waiting for us to collapse' - cracks beginning to appear after Warriors remarkable NRL start

4
Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders. Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Ryan Crotty, Joe Moody suffer injury woes in Crusaders' win over Highlanders

00:15
5
Jose Giminez couldn't contain his emotion in his side's 2-0 loss.

Uruguay defender breaks down in tears before fulltime in World Cup defeat to France

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.


00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.

06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most Read: Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

The two salesmen were earlier stood down over the message left on Narrelle Newdick's phone.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

Washington increased tariffs on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports.