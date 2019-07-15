TODAY |

England leave out World Cup hero Archer for Ashes opener

AAP
England have opted against handing a Test debut to express paceman Jofra Archer in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, where Jimmy Anderson will return from injury.

Tim Paine is trying to keep the hosts guessing on the eve of tonight's opening day of the five-Test series but Joe Root has named his XI.

Archer made his ODI debut in May then snared 20 wickets during the World Cup, playing a key role in England's breakthrough triumph.
But the hosts have left the 24-year-old, who is recovering from a side strain, on the sidelines.

Sam Curran and Olly Stone were the other members of England's 14-man squad who failed to make the cut.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson, who tweaked his calf a month ago, will join Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali in a potent attack.

"He (Anderson) gets better with age, he really does," captain Joe Root said of 37-year-old Anderson.

"He's had a couple of niggles over the last couple of years but every time he's come back stronger.

"You look at the workload he had over in Australia (during the 2017-18 series) for example, I think he proved a point out there. He was by far our best seamer throughout the course of the five games.

"The last couple of years in England he's proven to be very difficult to come up against."

England: 1. Rory Burns, 2. Jason Roy, 3. Joe Root (c), 4. Joe Denly, 5. Jos Buttler, 6. Ben Stokes, 7. Jonny Bairstow (wk), 8. Moeen Ali, 9. Chris Woakes, 10. Stuart Broad, 11. James Anderson.

England players mob Jofra Archer after he bowled the super over to win the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand. Source: Associated Press
