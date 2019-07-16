TODAY |

England hero Ben Stokes nominated for New Zealander of the Year

Associated Press
Allrounder Ben Stokes, who guided England to victory over New Zealand in the final of the cricket World Cup, has been nominated as New Zealander of the Year.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has also been nominated.

Stokes' match-winning innings of 84 allowed England to tie New Zealand's score of 241-8 and he then helped the home team prevail after a tie-breaking "super over" in which both teams scored 15 runs. England won on a count back of boundaries hit during the match.

The England all-rounder played a vital role in his side's triumph over the Black Caps. Source: ITV

Stokes was born in New Zealand but moved to England with his family when he was 12. His father Gerard, who played rugby league for New Zealand, was then coaching in England.

Stokes has remained in England since, though his parents Gerard and Deb returned to live in the South Island city of Christchurch.

Ben Stokes’ father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son’s man-of-the-match performance for England. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealander of the Year chief judge Cameron Bennett said Stokes "might not have been playing for the Black Caps but, having been born in Christchurch where his parents now live and with Māori ancestry, there's clearly a few Kiwis about who think we can still claim him."

Bennett said the way Williamson conducted himself in the face of devastating disappointment in the final and throughout the World Cup resonated with Kiwis.

"He's been the embodiment of the qualities we cherish as New Zealanders — courage, fairness, humility," he said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
Ben Stokes in World Cup final Source: Getty
