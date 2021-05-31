England fast bowler suspended from international cricket pending probe into his discriminatory tweets

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket today pending an investigation into discriminatory tweets he posted from 2012-13.

Rookie England bowler Ollie Robinson says he knows how to dismiss Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson. Source: Getty

Robinson will not be available for the second Test against New Zealand starting Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

Robinson made his Test debut in the first match of the series at Lord’s, taking seven wickets across New Zealand’s two innings and also hitting 42 in England’s first innings.

The tweets he posted when he was 18 and 19, which were racist and sexist in nature, resurfaced during the first day of the test and Robinson was close to tears as he issued an apology after stumps.