England drop Jason Roy, won't let Ben Stokes bowl for Ashes dead rubber

Associated Press
England dropped batsman Jason Roy for the fifth Ashes test against Australia starting tonight at The Oval.

Roy failed to impress in the first four matches of the series, which Australia leads 2-1 and will retain the urn.

England seamer Craig Overton was also dropped. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes, who made way for Overton in the last match at Old Trafford, will take the places of Roy and Overton, respectively.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also said Ben Stokes will bat but not bowl in the match because of a shoulder injury.

England captain Joe Root said Roy had missed out because of Stokes' injury.

"(We) had to change the balance of the side, and Jason's the unfortunate one to miss out," Root said.

Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh replaced Travis Head.

England's Jason Roy, returns to the pavilion after being dismissed during day five of the fourth Ashes Test. Source: Associated Press
