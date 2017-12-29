England double strike leaves Australia in trouble in Melbourne

 

Australia have slipped to 2-70 and trail by 94 runs at lunch on day four of the Ashes Test, with David Warner and Steve Smith unbeaten at the crease.

The hosts went to lunch 94 runs behind in the fourth Ashes Test.
Source: SKY

England were bowed out for 491 this morning at the MCG, where Jimmy Anderson fell for a duck off the first ball and Alastair Cook carried his bat to finish 244 not out.

The tourists relinquished the urn by losing at the Gabba, Adelaide Oval and WACA.

But they will be perfectly placed to win the dead rubber in Melbourne should Australia's two best batsman fold.

Warner is 28 not out, while Smith is on four.

Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja both started positively, but fell for 27 and 11 respectively.

Bancroft and Khawaja will be desperate for a big score in the final Test in Sydney before selectors pick a squad for the ensuing tour of South Africa.

Bancroft stroked four boundaries then played on to Chris Woakes.

Khawaja lofted a six off Moeen Ali then edged a pinpoint delivery from Jimmy Anderson to keeper Jonny Bairstow.

Earlier, Cook became the first batsman ever to carry his bat in a completed innings at the MCG.

