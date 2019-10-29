England dominate Black Caps to win first T20 in Christchurch

Relive 1 NEWS Now's live coverage as the Black Caps were defeated by England in the first T20 match of the series at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. Click here for the full match report.

England: 154/3 after 18 overs chasing down New Zealand's 153/4

5.08pm: Six! England claim the win in style as their captain Eoin Morgan smashes a six to end it.

5.05pm: Eleven runs off Ferguson's final over and Morgan and Billings are making sure England cruise to victory at Hagley Oval.

5.00pm: Good over for England with nine runs off Sodhi's final over.

4.55pm: Santner finishes his overs with 3 wickets for 23 runs. Great spell from him.

4.53pm: Wicket! That's the one they needed, might be a bit late though. Vince is caught by Guptill trying to hit a boundary off Santner.

4.51pm: Runs flowing freely now, Vince clubs a six down the ground and England are dominating with five overs left.

4.47pm: Vince hits another boundary and brings up a classy 50. Morgan chips in with a four as well and the Black Caps need something special now.

4.42pm: Not a great over from Scott Kuggeleijn, 13 off it.

Ferguson back into the attack hoping to make a breakthrough.

4.41pm: Bang! Vince crushes a six into the crowd where a spectator shows "awful technique" dropping the catch.

4.40pm: Vince starting to look dangerous, finding the gaps and claiming two fours off Sodhi's over.

4.28pm: Wicket! Guptill takes a fantastic diving catch in the deep to claim the much coveted wicket of Bairstow.

Game on now.

4.25pm: England break the shackles, with two boundaries off Sodhi's second over and 10 runs in total.

4.22pm: Santner keeps Bairstow and Vince to just four runs in a solid over.

4.20pm: Sodhi's first over goes for seven runs as England continue to accumulate steadily.

4.15pm: Good start by Vince, caressing a four off his first ball.

4.13pm: Wicket! Santner makes an immediate impact with Malan caught by Sodhi off his bowling.

4.10pm: Half chance for a Guptill catch as Malan cracks a boundary just out of his diving reach.

Another good over by Southee, just six runs off it.

4.05pm: Ferguson continues his good start and restricts England to just five runs from his over.

4.00pm: Scott Kuggeleijn doesn't fair as well in his first over as Bairstow plunders a six and three fours from it.

3.58pm: Lockie Ferguson backs it up in his first over, with only two runs from it!

3.52pm: Great start for NZ, as Southee's first over goes for only one run from a wide delivery.

3.50pm: Back for England's innings, can the Black Caps bowlers step up again like they did so many times at the world cup?

3.37pm: Great final over for England, as they take a wicket and concede no boundaries.

England will need 154 to win when they come out to bat at a required run rate of 7.70.

3.33pm: Wicket! No mistake this time, Bairstow takes a repeat of the dropped catch and Taylor goes before he can reach 50.

3.29pm: Dropped! Vince drops a relatively straight forward catch in the deep and Taylor survives.

Taylor makes England pay and hits a six soon after.

3.25pm: Mitchell plays a shot straight down the ground for four as the Black Caps pick up nine runs off Tom Curran's final over.

3.20pm: Beautifully timed shot by Taylor down the ground for four off Jordan's bowling near the end of the 16th over.

The final ball sees Mitchell ease a six over square leg.

3.16pm: England call for a review on a possible Taylor caught behind but he is not out, his bat hit the ground not the ball.

3.13pm: Six! Mitchell finally lets loose and smashes it high into the crowd.

Black Caps will want a few more of those in the final few overs.

3.07pm: Nicely worked four by Taylor to take the Black Caps over 100 runs.

Decent over for NZ, with nine runs off it.

3.05pm: Black Caps need someone to free the arms soon as we are into the last six overs.

3.00pm: Wicket! Seifert is caught off a Chris Jordan ball that was nearly ruled as a no ball for being a full toss over waist height.

Unlucky there that was a close one.

2.55pm: Four! Lovely sweep shot by Taylor off Rashid's bowling.

2.52pm: No boundaries or wickets in the last two overs, Taylor keeping the scoreboard ticking over as he looks to get his eye in.

2.45pm: Wicket! de Grandhomme goes for another six but mistimes it and is caught by Vince in the deep off the bowling of Rashid.

Ross Taylor next man in.

2.44pm: Six! de Grandhomme crunches a big hit into the crowd off the bowling of Brown and at the halfway mark NZ are 72/2.

A good platform to launch from in the final half.

2.38pm: Great innovation from Seifert as he reverse bats Adil Rashid for four. Black Caps warming up.

2.32pm: A four for de Grandhomme in his first over at bat sees nine runs taken from Rashid's over.

2.27pm: Wicket! After his heroics in the last over Munro spoons out to Morgan at mid-wicket from the new bowler Chris Jordan.

From one Colin to the next, as de Grandhomme takes the crease.

2.23pm: Back to back sixes! Seifert smashes Sam Curran over the boundary for a much needed six. Then Munro also obliges two balls later with two massive sixes in a row.

Huge over for NZ there to relieve the pressure.

2.17pm: First boundary of the game, Munro clears the ropes with one bounce.

2.12pm: Wicket! Guptill feels the pressure and drags on to his wicket looking to go big off a Sam Curran delivery.

2.10pm: Maiden! A rare occurrence in the T20 format and a small victory for England and Tom Curran early on.

Guptill and Munro will be looking to unleash now.

2.08pm: Another Curran, this time Tom joins the England bowling attack, no runs off his first three balls.

2.05pm: Black caps openers looking to get settled early before going for the big shots we know they're capable of.

2.03pm: First runs on the board as Curran troubles Guptill early on.

2.00pm: The match is underway! Sam Curran bowls the first ball and Guptill blocks for no run.

1.55pm: England have won the toss and elected to field.

1.50pm: Team lists: Black Caps: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Pat Brown

Preview: England have sent an inexperienced team downunder for the five match T20 series, with only Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, and legspinner Adil Rashid retaining their places from the side which beat the Black Caps in the World Cup final.