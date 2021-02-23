England dominant in win over White Ferns

The White Ferns' struggles in the 50-over format have continued as the reigning world champions England cruised to victory in the opening ODI of the series in Christchurch.

White Fern Hayley Jensen at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. Source: Photosport

Chasing 179, England reached the required total in 34 overs for an 8 wicket win.

England opener Tammy Beaumont anchored her side's innings, scoring 71 off 86 balls, and captain Heather Knight was able to close out the win scoring a half century of her own.

The White Ferns threw every possible bowling option at England but could not stop the flow of runs.

The New Zealand side have now lost their last 10 one-day internationals, with their most recent victory coming more than two years ago.

The White Ferns struggled throughout their batting innings to establish partnerships, losing regular wickets as the England bowlers applied the pressure.

White Fern opener Hayley Jensen's quick-fire 53 and a half century for debutant Brooke Halliday were the standout contributions.

Jensen hit eight boundaries in her 98-minute stay at the crease which produced her highest international score. Her previous best was 21.

The left-handed Halliday came into the New Zealand team on the back of a strong domestic season with the Northern Spirit where she bats at the top of the order.

In the opening game of the three-match series, Halliday came in with the score at 104-5 and looked comfortable as she faced the England attack.

She was able to bolster the low New Zealand score until she was run out in the 46th over.

England's Tash Farrant returned her best ODI bowling figures of 2-31 from her seven overs and Sophie Ecclestone also picked up two wickets for the visitors.

All seven bowlers England used had an economy rate of less than five runs an over and all took at least one wicket.