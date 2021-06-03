England debutant to be axed from second Test against NZ for racist tweets - report

England bowler Ollie Robinson is reportedly set to face consequences for a series of racist and sexist tweets from 2012 that have resurfaced during his debut Test against the Black Caps this week.

Robinson issued an apology after the opening day of action at Lord’s after a number of tweets from nine years ago went viral on social media.

The issue marred a special day for the 27-year-old who celebrated his Test debut with the wickets of Tom Latham and Ross Taylor.

Despite adding another two wickets last night with the dismissals of Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson, the Daily Telegraph reports Robinson will be axed from the second Test regardless of his performance for the tweets.

The stance comes as the England Cricket Board has stepped up their efforts against discrimination in the game which included the team wearing black shirts with messages of anti-discrimination on them before day one at Lord’s.

The ECB said it is investigating the tweets but England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said the team will address it in due course.

"He had to say sorry to the dressing room, he had to say sorry to the world about what he did," said England assistant coach Graham Thorpe.

"So from that perspective it's very hard for him but he knows he made mistakes. So at the end of the day, that's why he had to make those apologies. But in our dressing room, we had to support him as well."