TODAY |

England debutant to be axed from second Test against NZ for racist tweets - report

Source:  1 NEWS

England bowler Ollie Robinson is reportedly set to face consequences for a series of racist and sexist tweets from 2012 that have resurfaced during his debut Test against the Black Caps this week.

Rookie England bowler Ollie Robinson says he knows how to dismiss Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson. Source: Getty

Robinson issued an apology after the opening day of action at Lord’s after a number of tweets from nine years ago went viral on social media.

The issue marred a special day for the 27-year-old who celebrated his Test debut with the wickets of Tom Latham and Ross Taylor.

Despite adding another two wickets last night with the dismissals of Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson, the Daily Telegraph reports Robinson will be axed from the second Test regardless of his performance for the tweets.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ollie Robinson’s Test debut was overshadowed when offensive comments he made eight years ago came to light. Source: Spark Sport

The stance comes as the England Cricket Board has stepped up their efforts against discrimination in the game which included the team wearing black shirts with messages of anti-discrimination on them before day one at Lord’s.

The ECB said it is investigating the tweets but England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said the team will address it in due course.

"He had to say sorry to the dressing room, he had to say sorry to the world about what he did," said England assistant coach Graham Thorpe.

"So from that perspective it's very hard for him but he knows he made mistakes. So at the end of the day, that's why he had to make those apologies. But in our dressing room, we had to support him as well."

The second Test between the Black Caps and England takes place at Edgbaston on June 10.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:48
Young Crusader Leicester Fainga'anuku not fussed over All Blacks bolter status
2
Gemma and Richie McCaw welcome second daughter, Grace
3
Video: Roger Federer clashes with umpire, rival over towel fetching — ‘Am I going too slow?’
4
Sir Stephen Tindall steps down from roles as chairman and director at Team NZ
5
Black Caps Test debutant Devon Conway blasts his way into history books again, scoring 200 runs at Lord's
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:15

Devon Conway lights up Lord's with sensational century on debut for Black Caps
02:47

Dion Nash recalls Black Caps' first Test win at Lord's - and why current team could end 22-year drought since
01:42

Kane Williamson says Black Caps not haunted by infamous last match at Lord's
00:37

Devon Conway confirmed for Test debut at Lord's as Black Caps narrow down squad to face England