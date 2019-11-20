England to debut opener in first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui

England have handed a Test debut to Dom Sibley, who will open against New Zealand in the first ever Test at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval starting tomorrow.

Sibley will open alongside Joe Burns with Joe Denly dropping down to bat at first drop after he scored a half-century in the warm-up game against New Zealand last week.

The England XI remains unchanged from the side that drew the second warm-up match in Whangārei last week.

Left-armer Sam Curran was selected over Chris Woakes.

ENGLAND: Joe Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad.