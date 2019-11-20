TODAY |

England to debut opener in first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

England have handed a Test debut to Dom Sibley, who will open against New Zealand in the first ever Test at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval starting tomorrow.

Sibley will open alongside Joe Burns with Joe Denly dropping down to bat at first drop after he scored a half-century in the warm-up game against New Zealand last week.

The England XI remains unchanged from the side that drew the second warm-up match in Whangārei last week.

Left-armer Sam Curran was selected over Chris Woakes.

ENGLAND: Joe Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad.

NEW ZEALAND: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Dom Sipley. Source: Getty
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:04
Lockie Ferguson denied chance of Test debut after being released from Black Caps squad
2
New Zealander Dave Rennie appointed Wallabies coach
3
Scotland star launches stinging attack on SBW, claims he didn't care enough about World Cup exit
4
Dave Rennie says choosing Wallabies was 'an easy decision' despite late interest from All Blacks
5
Auckland Tuatara player Ryan Costello dies, aged 23
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Pakistan backing 16-year-old for Test debut against Australia, despite age and mother's recent death

Women's Big Bash player cops three-month anti-corruption ban for Instagram post

Black Caps enforcer Neil Wagner excited to use Bay Oval wicket with 'some pace and bounce'

Australian spinner Ashton Agar suffers bloody injury after being struck in the face dropping his brother