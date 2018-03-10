England cruise to easy win over the Black Caps, take out ODI series decider in Christchurch

 

Jonny Bairstow's barnstorming form has continued with a series-winning century for England in their seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the fifth one-day cricket international.

England defeated the Black Caps by seven wickets in Christchurch this afternoon to take out the ODI series 3-2
Source: SKY

Bairstow and Alex Hales, a late replacement for the injured Jason Roy, set up the win with an imperious 155-run opening stand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Saturday.

The win secures a 3-2 win for England in the five-match series, and gives the visitors added momentum to take into the first Test in Auckland from March 22.

England had always looked in control after they skittled the Black Caps for 223 in 49.5 overs, and were untroubled in reaching 229-3 in just 32.4 overs.

Bairstow led the charge with his fourth ODI century, his 60-ball 104 including nine fours and six sixes until he was out hit wicket to Trent Boult, two balls into the 21st over.

Hales and Joe Root added another 37 to the tally, their partnership ending when Hales (61) smashed Mitch Santner to midwicket where Kane Williamson took a screamer of a catch.

England skipper Eoin Morgan (8) lasted only seven balls before Ish Sodhi tempted him into a pull shot which a sprinting Colin de Grandhomme caught on the boundary to leave England 192-3 in the 27th over.

Root (23) and Ben Stokes (26) eased England home with 27 runs off the next 36 balls to complete the most comfortable of victories.

The Black Caps, who had levelled the series with a dramatic five-wicket win in Dunedin three days ago, were on the back foot as soon as they lost the toss on Saturday.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 10: England batsman Jonny Bairstow hits out during the 5th ODI between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval on March 10, 2018 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England batsman Jonny Bairstow in action against the Black Caps in fifth ODI in Christchurch.

Source: Getty

Ross Taylor, whose unbeaten 181 was pivotal in Wednesday's win, had earlier been ruled out with a quad injury and his calm head was sorely missed.

Following Colin Munro's third-ball dismissal, only opener Martin Guptill (47) managed an innings of note as the hosts folded to 93-6 early in the 27th over.

It took an 84-run seventh-wicket stand between Mitch Santner and Henry Nicholls to introduce a semblance of respectability to the New Zealand tally.

Nicholls struck an intelligent 55 from 81 while Santner top-scored with a crucial 67 off 71 balls before he was dismissed early in the penultimate over.

Legspinner Adil Rashid (3-42) and Chris Woakes (3-32) spearheaded a disciplined all-round England bowling performance, Tom Curran (2-46), Moeen Ali and Mark Wood also contributing.

