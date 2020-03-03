TODAY |

England cricketers choose fist-bumps over handshakes as coronavirus safety measure

England captain Joe Root has confirmed his players will not shake hands with opponents during their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Captains Kane Williamson and Joe Root shake hands after the coin toss. Source: Photosport

Ahead of their first of two warm-up games in Katunayake in preparation for a two-Test series, Root said his squad are taking their health seriously after suffering issues during their recent tour of South Africa.

While in South Africa, Root's side suffered gastroenteritis and flu problems.

"After the illnesses that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum," Root told the BBC.

As a result, Root said players will offer a "fist bump" to their opponents instead and will take extra precautions away from the pitch as well.

"We are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the anti-bacterial wipes and gels we've been given in our immunity packs."

Root added the team "fully expects" the tour to continue as planned but remain in regular contact with authorities about any potential changes.

Covid-19 has had a serious impact globally since it surfaced in China with over 60 countries now infected, over 3000 people dead, 90,000 cases confirmed and numerous sporting events - including Olympic qualifiers - cancelled.

