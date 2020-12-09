TODAY |

England cricketer Ben Stokes' father Ged Stokes dies, aged 65

Victor Waters
Former Kiwis rugby league international and the father of England cricketer Ben Stokes, Gerard "Ged" Stokes has died after a battle with  cancer.

Gerard "Ged" Stokes pictured in 2008. Source: 1 NEWS

It was announced in August that the 65-year-old had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

His illness saw Ben Stokes travel to Christchurch to be with his father and miss games for England.

The allrounder did play in all three T20 matches on England's tour of South Africa, before it was announced that he would be rested for the ODI series, which has since been called off because of Covid-19.

Ged Stokes represented New Zealand during four non-Test matches in the 1982 tour of Australia.

He famously asked to have one of his fingers amputated after dislocating it in order to return to play again more quickly.

He also coached New Zealand A on their 2003 tour of Great Britain.

