England cricketer Ben Stokes arrives at Bristol Crown Court to face trial over alleged attack

England cricketer Ben Stokes has arrived at court where he will go on trial for an altercation outside a nightclub that cost him the chance to play in last summer's Ashes against Australia.
The New Zealand-born 27-year-old all-rounder and two other men, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, all deny the charge of affray.
Stokes, Ali and Hale are jointly charged over a fracas in Bristol on September 25 last year - several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.
Wearing a blue suit and red tie, Stokes arrived in a silver people carrier and walked straight into the building.
A 27-year-old man allegedly suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, at which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present.
The trial is expected to last between five and seven days.
Stokes missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England following the incident.
Without him, England lost the Ashes to Australia 4-0.
He has since played in the Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan, and last week starred as England beat India in the first Test at Edgbaston.
Stokes was released on bail.
Shamed Australian cricket captain Steve Smith has finally been dislodged as the highest-rated batsman in Test cricket after more than two-and-a-half years at the top of the pile.
India captain Virat Kohli, with scores of 149 and 51 for India in the first Test against England, overtook his great rival in the ICC's rankings.
Kohli (934 points) edged out Smith (929), who hasn't played a first-class match since the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal in March.
Smith and vice-captain David Warner were given 12-month bans over the affair and Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month penalty.
Australia haven't played a Test since the final match of the series, in which Smith didn't play.
He had struggled in the first three Tests of the South African series, averaging just 23.67.
It's the first time Kohli has reached the top of the summit in his 67-Test career. Smith had held the position since December 2015.
Veteran English quick James Anderson (884) leads the bowling ranks, with Pat Cummins (800) the best-placed Australian in sixth.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (420) heads the allrounders' rankings.