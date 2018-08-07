 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

England cricketer Ben Stokes arrives at Bristol Crown Court to face trial over alleged attack

Reuters
Topics
Cricket

The NZ-born all-rounder was accused of knocking two men unconscious in September last year. Source: Reuters
Topics
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of football match in Wellington
2

‘We’re rolling the dice there’ - Steve Hansen on Jackson Hemopo's positional switch
3

Warriors have the 'easiest' remaining draw, according to NRL website
4

Victim of brutal AFL punch won't be able to eat solid food for a month, mum in tears
5

All Blacks named: Skipper Kieran Read and debutants included for Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15
England defeated India by 31-runs on day four of the first Test at Edgbaston.

NZ-born all-rounder Ben Stokes traps Virat Kohli after superb bowling as England beats India in first Test

1 NEWS

Watch: Exuberant Virat Kohli celebrates big after ton, rescues first Test for India against England
1 NEWS

India captain Virat Kohli blows kisses, drops mic after brilliantly running out England opposite Joe Root
Blackcaps Kane Williamson is the center of attention after his run out of Englands James Vince during the International T20 Tri Series cricket match between the Blackcaps & England at Westpac stadium, Wellington. 13th February 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand Cricket declines offer to return to Pakistan for the first time in 15 years

NZ-born England cricket star Ben Stokes arrives at court as trial begins

Associated Press
Topics
Cricket
Crime and Justice

England cricketer Ben Stokes has arrived at court where he will go on trial for an altercation outside a nightclub that cost him the chance to play in last summer's Ashes against Australia.

The New Zealand-born 27-year-old all-rounder and two other men, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, all deny the charge of affray.

Stokes, Ali and Hale are jointly charged over a fracas in Bristol on September 25 last year - several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

Wearing a blue suit and red tie, Stokes arrived in a silver people carrier and walked straight into the building.

A 27-year-old man allegedly suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, at which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present.

The trial is expected to last between five and seven days.

Stokes missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England following the incident.

Without him, England lost the Ashes to Australia 4-0.

He has since played in the Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan, and last week starred as England beat India in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Stokes was released on bail.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 4 : Ben Stokes of England waits to be interviewed after England won the 1st Specsavers Test Match between England and India at Edgbaston on August 4, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images)
Ben Stokes. Source: Getty
Topics
Cricket
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
06:25
Shauni and Shane have been at logger-heads with Michael Hill over their lifetime diamond guarantee.

Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

Twenty people dead after vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

It’s going to be a bit of a spring feel over the next couple of days with temperatures warming up

Donald Trump's man in Wellington says up to 40 per cent of Kiwis tell him 'I love your guy'

Virat Kohli replaces disgraced Steve Smith as world's top ranked batsman

AAP
Topics
Cricket

Shamed Australian cricket captain Steve Smith has finally been dislodged as the highest-rated batsman in Test cricket after more than two-and-a-half years at the top of the pile.

India captain Virat Kohli, with scores of 149 and 51 for India in the first Test against England, overtook his great rival in the ICC's rankings.

Kohli (934 points) edged out Smith (929), who hasn't played a first-class match since the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal in March.

Smith and vice-captain David Warner were given 12-month bans over the affair and Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month penalty.

Australia haven't played a Test since the final match of the series, in which Smith didn't play.

He had struggled in the first three Tests of the South African series, averaging just 23.67.

It's the first time Kohli has reached the top of the summit in his 67-Test career. Smith had held the position since December 2015.

Veteran English quick James Anderson (884) leads the bowling ranks, with Pat Cummins (800) the best-placed Australian in sixth.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (420) heads the allrounders' rankings.

India's Virat Kohli in action on day four of the first Test. Source: Photosport
Topics
Cricket