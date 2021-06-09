TODAY |

England cricket to conduct social media review of all players and staff

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced they will undergo an extensive social media review of their players, in light of old tweets from recent Test debutant Ollie Robinson being brought to light.

England players stand wearing t-shirts displaying a anti-racism message before the start of the play on day one of the first Test match at Lord's. Source: Getty

Robinson was ruled out of England's second Test against New Zealand after historical tweets came to light last week when he made his debut at Lord's.

England players accepted Robinson's apology for the racist and sexist comments he posted on social media as a teenager, fast bowler James Anderson said earlier on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Robinson apologised "unreservedly" in the dressing room for the 2012-13 Twitter posts and Anderson - who this week become the country's most capped Test player - told reporters that had been accepted.

"The language and things talked about are obviously not acceptable," Anderson said.

"He stood up in front of the group and apologised, and you could see how sincere he was and how upset he was."

Robinson has since announced he is taking a break from cricket.

In a statement today, the ECB said the review would be collaborative, and involve other individuals within cricket, including administators and coaches, as well as players.

It also said further disciplinary action would not be ruled out, should it be required.

"As the national governing body, we must steer a path between helping individuals project an inclusive image, educating them on what is expected of them and allowing them the space to express themselves to the public," ECB chair Ian Watmore said.

"We must also investigate their actions and sanction them when they fall short."

