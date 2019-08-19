England Cricket Board responds to Jofra Archer abuse - 'Absolutely no place for racist behaviour'

The England and Wales Cricket Board has responded to New Zealand Cricket and Jofra Archer's statements into alleged racial abuse by a Mount Maunganui spectator at yesterday's Test match, saying they'll join the investigation into the incident.

England cricketer Archer is alleging he was the target of racial abuse while batting, during the Black Caps' innings and 65 run victory in Mount Maunganui yesterday.

After Archer took to social media to address the issue, New Zealand Cricket offered an apology and said they would be investigating to "locate the perpetrator" - a cause the ECB confirmed they will join overnight.

“The incident took place after Archer was dismissed and was walking off the field to the pavilion," the ECB said in a statement.

“Through the scrutiny of CCTV footage at the Bay Oval, authorities are trying to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the remarks. The investigation is ongoing.

“NZC and ECB ensure that clear guidelines are in place at every venue so that watching a cricket match is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

“Whilst this is a relatively isolated incident there is absolutely no place for anti-social or racist behaviour within the game and it is vitally important that all spectators feel able to come forward to report such behaviour and feel safe in doing so.”

Archer has been a target of racial abuse in the past. Two Australian fans were ejected from Old Trafford, Manchester during the Ashes, allegedly chanting "show us your passport", in the fast bowler's direction.

NZC said they will be making contact with Archer today to apologise for the "unacceptable experience".