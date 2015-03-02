 

England Cricket Board to limit star players from playing in IPL

AAP

England are preparing to limit one-day captain Eoin Morgan's availability for the IPL, while allowing other players to stay at the competition for longer.

A dejected Eoin Morgan leads his team off

The England and Wales Cricket Board will next week confirm a list of contracted players to go forward to the auction in Bangalore on February 4 and must also decide how long they will be available to interested franchises.

Any player required to face Ireland in a pair of early-season one-day internationals must report back for duty on May 1, meaning they could play for just over three weeks at the IPL, potentially limiting their attractiveness during the bidding.

But if permission is granted to skip those fixtures they could be granted an extra two weeks of Twenty20 action before linking up on May 15 for the ODI series against South Africa.

Press Association Sport understands that the ECB is leaning towards asking Morgan to lead the team against his native Ireland while giving its blessing for others to remain in India while those games take place.

Jos Buttler, Morgan's vice-captain, is already contracted with Mumbai Indians and they are understood to be confident of retaining him for the extra time, while Delhi Daredevils will also hope to have Sam Billings on their roster for the maximum window.

Ben Stokes and Jason Roy have confirmed they will go into the draft and Alex Hales is expected to follow suit.

Morgan was given permission to miss an ODI against Ireland last year to remain in camp with Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have since released the 30-year-old.

That set something of a precedent and indicated director of cricket Andrew Strauss was serious about exposing his players to more white-ball experience around the world.

But England's primary ambition this summer is to win the Champions Trophy on home soil and, as skipper, Morgan may see the value of taking charge for the entire build-up to that tournament.

