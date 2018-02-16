 

England confirm Ben Stokes won't play in T20 tri-series

Ben Stokes has settled back into the England cricket squad and is being primed to play for them in the opening one-day international against New Zealand next week.

The NZ-born all-rounder chose to give the media the silent treatment when he arrived in NZ.
Twenty20 captain Eoin Morgan confirmed controversial allrounder Stokes won't play in tomorrow's tri-series match against the Black Caps in Hamilton.

He also won't play in Wednesday's final against Australia at Eden Park, if England were to beat New Zealand at Seddon Park and qualify.

The 26-year-old has plenty of time to get match-fit for the first of five ODIs on February 25, also in Hamilton.

"Yes, there's a good chance he'll be fit for that," Morgan said.

"He only got off a flight yesterday. He'll be taking the next couple of days really easy.

"There's a big risk of injury over the next few days so he'll be taking a light load."

Morgan confirmed Stokes had received a warm welcome from team-mates when he arrived in New Zealand yesterday, after attending court earlier in the week.

Stokes pleaded not guilty to affray at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and boarded a plane at Heathrow the following day ahead of an anticipated on-field return later this month.

Morgan said a group of players gathered with Stokes in a room at the team hotel.

They kept half an eye on coverage of Australia's high-scoring win over New Zealand at Eden Park which kept winless England's tournament hopes alive.

"We chipped golf balls around, talked crap and had the game on in the background," Morgan said.

"It's always good to see Ben back. A lot of us have seen him in the interim that he's been away but a lot haven't."

Kiwi-born Stokes last played for England in an ODI against the West Indies in Bristol on September 24.

Later that night he allegedly became involved in an altercation outside a nightclub, leading to a lengthy police investigation during which he was deemed unavailable for selection.

Stokes went on to miss the entire Ashes defeat, the subsequent ODI campaign and the ongoing T20 tri-series.

