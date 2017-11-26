England collapse again to set Australia 170 for Ashes first Test win

Australia have been set a target of 170 to win the Ashes opener in Brisbane, where England collapsed to be all out for 195 at tea on day four.



Nathan Lyon's crafty offspin, a contentious stumping and late collapse of 4-10 have put Steve Smith's side in the box seat to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.



Moeen Ali provided spirited resistance to Australia's push for victory, stroking six boundaries in a knock of 40.



The allrounder became Nathan Lyon's third victim on Sunday when Tim Paine completed a sharp stumping that third umpire Chris Gaffaney agonised over.



It was a matter of millimetres but Gaffaney eventually deemed Ali's boot to be on the line; commentators and former players Ian Healy and Michael Clarke were among those who disagreed.



Smith held a sharp catch to dismiss Chris Woakes late in the session - the first of three quick wickets that Mitchell Starc claimed as he clinically cleaned up the tail.



Jonny Bairstow's uncharacteristically cautious knock of 42 ended when he steered a short ball from Starc to third man in what should have been the final over of the session.



Stuart Broad was out four balls later when Smith reviewed a caught-behind shout that the left-armer had little interest in.



Australia are well placed to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series but they'll need to achieve the highest successful run-chase in a Gabba Test since 1982.



Lyon niggled the visitors publicly last week in the forthright fashion you would expect more from a leader of a pace attack.



Throughout the first Test he has very much bowled like Australia's spearhead; nobody from either side has troubled batsmen quite so consistently.



Lyon dismissed left-handers Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan in near-identical fashion, with Smith gleefully accepting the edges.

