 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


England collapse again to set Australia 170 for Ashes first Test win

share

Source:

AAP

Australia have been set a target of 170 to win the Ashes opener in Brisbane, where England collapsed to be all out for 195 at tea on day four.

The visitors were bowled out for 195 on day four in Brisbane.
Source: SKY

Nathan Lyon's crafty offspin, a contentious stumping and late collapse of 4-10 have put Steve Smith's side in the box seat to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.

Moeen Ali provided spirited resistance to Australia's push for victory, stroking six boundaries in a knock of 40.

The allrounder became Nathan Lyon's third victim on Sunday when Tim Paine completed a sharp stumping that third umpire Chris Gaffaney agonised over.

It was a matter of millimetres but Gaffaney eventually deemed Ali's boot to be on the line; commentators and former players Ian Healy and Michael Clarke were among those who disagreed.

Smith held a sharp catch to dismiss Chris Woakes late in the session - the first of three quick wickets that Mitchell Starc claimed as he clinically cleaned up the tail.

Jonny Bairstow's uncharacteristically cautious knock of 42 ended when he steered a short ball from Starc to third man in what should have been the final over of the session.

Stuart Broad was out four balls later when Smith reviewed a caught-behind shout that the left-armer had little interest in.

Australia are well placed to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series but they'll need to achieve the highest successful run-chase in a Gabba Test since 1982.

Lyon niggled the visitors publicly last week in the forthright fashion you would expect more from a leader of a pace attack.

Throughout the first Test he has very much bowled like Australia's spearhead; nobody from either side has troubled batsmen quite so consistently.

Lyon dismissed left-handers Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan in near-identical fashion, with Smith gleefully accepting the edges.

Josh Hazlewood claimed the all-important scalp of Joe Root for 51 in the shadows of lunch, trapping him lbw.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

'Decision is correct' - RLWC boss defends controversial call against Tonga

00:50
2
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final


00:36
3

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland


00:10
4
The league superstar mingled with rival fans after England's nail-biting 20-18 victory over Tonga.

'This is why we love rugby league' - England forward Sam Burgess parties with Tongan fans after RLWC semi triumph


00:39
5
Tonga's Jason Taumalolo. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Jason Taumalolo nominated for Rugby League Golden Boot prize

00:50
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final

Tongan league fans are protesting the referee's decision to not review a possible late try by Andrew Fifita.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

04:12
Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

Video: Mother living with rare limb deformity full of joy with new healthy baby girl - 'They told me she's got all her fingers and toes!'

Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


00:20
The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.

Pair of masterful Rieko Ioane tries ends any chances of Welsh comeback against All Blacks

The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 