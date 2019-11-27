TODAY |

England coach to miss final days of second Test against Black Caps with bereavement

England will be without their head coach for part of the second Test in Hamilton due to personal matters.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced this morning coach Chris Silverwood is returning to England after day two of the second Test due to a family bereavement.

"Assistant coaches Graham Thorpe and Paul Collingwood will assume responsibility of team affairs alongside Test captain Joe Root for the remainder of the New Zealand tour," the board said in a statement.

The Hamilton match, which begins on Friday, is England's final fixture in their New Zealand tour with the visitors needing a win to draw the series after losing the first Test in Mount Maunganui by an innings and 68 runs earlier this week.

Earlier in the tour, England won the five-match T20 series against the Black Caps 3-2.

England coach Chris Silverwood.
