England coach defends Ben Stokes selection for NZ tour: 'Very happy he's now available'

England coach Trevor Bayliss is happy to wait to regain the services of Ben Stokes, saying the allrounder needs the next month to "get up to speed" before the tour of New Zealand.

Ben Stokes bowls

Ben Stokes bowls

Having missed the Ashes series loss, Stokes has now been cleared to resume his international career while he contests a charge of affray following an incident outside a nightclub in September.

Suspended by England while he was under investigation by police, the 26-year-old is now free to play again for his country, having been charged by prosecutors with an offence that could lead to a jail term if convicted.

But in a move that has many puzzled, Stokes won't be flown in for the remainder of the Australian tour, which features four more ODIs and two Twenty20 internationals.

Instead, he is expected to join England's squad for T20 and ODI games against New Zealand in February.

With no date set for his court case, the ECB said "it would not be fair, reasonable or proportionate for Ben Stokes to remain unavailable for a further indeterminate period."

Bayliss said Stokes' delayed return made sense.

"He hasn't played any cricket for a little while either, that was basically my thought, that he should start in New Zealand and just allow him a little bit of time to get up to speed," Bayliss told reporters in Brisbane.

"I haven't even had an opportunity to speak to him yet about what his program might be leading into that series.

"Everyone involved here with the team and squad of coaches are very happy that he's now available again."

Stokes said on Twitter he was "extremely delighted to be given this opportunity to do this again."

"Representing my country is one of the greatest things that I've ever been lucky enough to do, walking out on to the field with the England shirt on is a privilege and an honour," he wrote.

"I can't wait to get back out on a pitch with the 3 Lions on my chest and feeling that pride that we all get and giving everything for the team."

The ECB statement said it "fully respects the legal process and the player's intention to defend himself against the charge".

