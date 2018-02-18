 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


England coach calls for T20 matches to be dropped from international play

share

Source:

1 NEWS

England coach Trevor Bayliss has called for international Twenty20 cricket matches to be dropped.

The visitors claimed a two-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.
Source: SKY

Bayliss made the controversial comments after his side's only Tri-Series win in Hamilton last night, stating the shortest format of the game should be left to domestic competitions and franchises such as the IPL and BBL.

"I wouldn't play T20 internationals," Bayliss told Sky Sports.

"If you want to play a World Cup every four years, maybe six months before let international teams play T20. I would just let the franchises play."

Bayliss, who will leave his post with England after next year's Ashes series, also predicted that countries would need to look into specialist T20 coaches - a statement former Black Cap turned commentator Simon Doull also emphasised when he recently said current NZ coach Mike Hesson should step away from the short game.

"He's a great coach who has done an amazing job, and has really grown into the job," Doull said at the time.

"But he gets very little time off, only a small amount of time with his family. Give him T20 completely off, get a new coach, new ideas, a new bunch of players."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:00
1
Laura Ingraham argues James and other star athletes shouldn't use their fame to comment on politics.

'We won't shut up and dribble' - LeBron James caught up in heated debate with US reporter over Trump comments

00:35
2
Lasike also set up a try for fellow debutant Malon Al-Jiboori in the 45-13 win.

Watch: NZ-born former NFL star Paul Lasike dazzles in Test rugby debut, barges through Chilean defenders on way to scoring for USA

00:15
3
The visitors claimed a three-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.

England captain dishes harsh reality to team after odd win over NZ - 'We had absolutely no right to be in the final'


02:25
4
The men's speedskating pursuit team have two chances at a medal after qualifying fourth this morning.

Kiwi speedskaters certain lower times possible for semi-final after 'terrible run' in Winter Olympics qualifiers

00:15
5
Sydney came from behind to defeat the Breakers 101-86.

Breakers boosted by return of stars for NBL semi-final series against Melbourne United

15:22
Ever since he was a small boy he's been bullied, put down, shunned – all because of his face. Carlos Askew was born severely disfigured and with complex health issues. He's never been in a relationship, never been kissed, never had sex. But instead of letting that destroy his life, it's inspired him to believe anything is possible. Now 21, Carlos been given the chance of pioneering surgery to transform his looks and his life.

'I'm going to put myself out there' – young Kiwi Carlos Askew optimistic after life-changing facial surgery

Carlos, 21, is confident the dramatic change in his looks, will likewise change his life after NZ-first reconstructive surgery.


00:22
Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Don't take this with a grain of salt' - West Coast mayor gives locals stern warning ahead of Cyclone Gita

Bruce Smith said people need to take responsibility, stock up or evacuate and stay off the roads - or face the consequences.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


00:57
Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.

With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds

Areas from Auckland north are only likely to see a lesser amount of rain, though winds could be high.

00:11
Police helped move the bird along from the Northern Motorway.

Watch: Rogue swan brings Auckland motorway to rush hour standstill

A police car was able to clear the bird from the southbound lanes on the Northern Motorway eventually.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 