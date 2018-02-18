England coach calls for T20 matches to be dropped from international play

England coach Trevor Bayliss has called for international Twenty20 cricket matches to be dropped.

Bayliss made the controversial comments after his side's only Tri-Series win in Hamilton last night, stating the shortest format of the game should be left to domestic competitions and franchises such as the IPL and BBL.

"I wouldn't play T20 internationals," Bayliss told Sky Sports.

"If you want to play a World Cup every four years, maybe six months before let international teams play T20. I would just let the franchises play."

Bayliss, who will leave his post with England after next year's Ashes series, also predicted that countries would need to look into specialist T20 coaches - a statement former Black Cap turned commentator Simon Doull also emphasised when he recently said current NZ coach Mike Hesson should step away from the short game.

"He's a great coach who has done an amazing job, and has really grown into the job," Doull said at the time.