England closing in on Black Caps' first innings score as Rory Burns brings up century

A century from opener Rory Burns was undone by a spectacular piece of fielding, as England went to tea on day three of the second Test against the Black Caps at 218/3 in Hamilton.

Rory Burns celebrates after scoring his century in Hamilton. Source: Associated Press

Resuming after the break with his score on 76, Burns looked far from troubled on his march towards three figures, reaching his century from 208 balls, with 15 boundaries.

It would take something special to remove the well-set Burns, with opposite Jeet Raval producing. A tuck into the leg side for two from the bowling of Neil Wagner was quickly seized upon by Raval at midwicket, then producing a direct hit to find Burns short of his ground.

Burns would be sent back to the pavilion for 101, his second Test century, his partnership with captain Joe Root ended for 177 runs.

At the other end, Root would continue to bat through the second session, reaching the tea break unbeaten with 84, 16 runs away from what could be the most pivotal century of his tenure as England captain.

Root was joined by Ben Stokes (10 not out), the two adding a promising stand of 17 before the end of the second session.